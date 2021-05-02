Clear

A doctor lists some safe activities for people fully vaccinated

“If you’re in doubt of whether you should wear a mask or not, it probably is a good idea to mask up."

Posted: May 2, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

According to the CDC, 32% of people in Alabama have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Almost 24% of people in this state are fully vaccinated. 

As more and more Alabamians become fully vaccinated each day, health officials want to remind people you shouldn't get rid of your masks just because you're fully vaccinated.

A doctor with UAB Family Medicine in Huntsville, Tim Littmann, said most outdoor activities are safe if you're fully vaccinated. 

“You can always get outside. If you’ve been vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outdoors," said Littmann.

However, there is a caveat.

“If it’s a super large event like maybe a concert, then yeah, a mask might not be a bad idea, but if you’re just hanging out with some people at one of the great outdoor venues in Huntsville, then you definitely don’t need to wear a mask if you’ve been vaccinated," he said.

The main criteria to determine whether an activity is safe or not for people fully vaccinated are: 

  • The number of different households together
  • Whether or not everyone's been vaccinated
  • If someone has an underlying health condition

“If you’re with households, including children, that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s more than one household or a household with someone who’s at risk for severe disease, then you should still be wearing a mask,” said Littmann.

Health officials said if you're going to an indoor restaurant, a wedding, the movies, or shopping, you should still wear a mask and try to social distance. Littmann said it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to COVID precautions.

“If you’re in doubt of whether you should wear a mask or not, it probably is a good idea to mask up. There is still disease out there and it is still severe. We’re seeing some numbers go down but it’s best to just protect yourself and protect others too so when in doubt, I would wear a mask."

It's important to note, you're only considered fully vaccinated if it's been two weeks after your second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after the J&J vaccine. 

