‘A disturbing trend’: State health official discusses repercussions of Madison County coronavirus spike

In the first two weeks of November, more coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Madison County than in the entire month of October.

Officials fear it could get even worse as more and more young people get the virus and hospital resources are strained.

"Over the last few weeks, we're moving in a disturbing trend," said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Landers said the percent positivity in Alabama is about 11.5% right now. That's the percentage of tests coming back positive for coronavirus. Normally, she says the goal is to be around 5%.

Landers says the high percent of coronavirus tests coming back positive in the state means this virus is not going away.

"Clearly an indication of more COVID disease," she said.

She also talked about the increases in cases in different age groups, especially in young people.

"We do have an increase in the numbers of cases in the 5 to 17 age group. We're trending up in that age group as well as in the 18 to 24 age group," said Landers.

She said if we don't see the number of cases and hospitalizations go down, our health care system could suffer.

"Without blunting this curve, our health care system is very likely to not be able to handle this into the winter season. You have to remember that people are in hospitals for reasons other than COVID 19," said Landers.