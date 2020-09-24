A World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday in New Hope

September 24, 2020 is the 100th birthday of World War II veteran, Harvey Boshart.

The coronavirus changed the New Hope resident's original plans for his birthday, but his loved ones came up with a different way to celebrate. They decided to have a drive by birthday celebration.

They were worried the weather would affect the turnout but nothing could rain on his parade.

The parade was led by the New Hope Fire Department, with Boshart's loved ones following behind. At the parade's end, the veteran received a very special surprise.

“On behalf of Congressman Mo Brooks, I’d like to present you with the 116th Congressional Record recognizing your birthday milestone and life accomplishments,"

New Hope City Council, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum of Huntsville all sent Boshart small tokens of appreciation for his service to our country, and to celebrate his 100th birthday.