A Madison City School was honored as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020

On Thursday, Bob Jones High School was named as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020 by the U.S. Department of Education.

Soon there will be a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School flag and plaque showing people that Bob High School is one of the highest performing schools in the country. Bob Jones is one of 317 public schools to receive this honor, out of the 130,000 public schools in the U.S.

Sylvia Lambert, Bob Jones High School Principal, said this award recognizes the teachers' and faculty's hard work.

“This Award affirms the dedication and effort of our educators in creating a learning environment where students master challenges and relevant content," said Lambert.

Schools have to apply for the award and are selected based on math, reading and language arts test scores. The department also looks at graduation rates.

Principal Lambert credits the school's success to her teachers' genuine committment to their students.

“I think if those relationships weren’t formed then I think the achievement would not be as high as it is," she said.

Madison City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ed Nichols was at the announcement and said Bob Jones is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

"You’ve done a great job this year in an unusual environment but you do a great job every day, every year, and we applaud you and we applaud the recognition that you are now receiving," said Dr. Nichols.

Because of the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Education is not hosting the award ceremony in person, but they are having a virtual event in November which Principal Lambert will attend.

Bob Jones High School is one of three schools in North Alabama to receive this honor. Huntsville's New Century Technology High School was selected. As well as John S. Jones Elementary School in Etowah County.