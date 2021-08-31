'A Gamechanger:' Alabama looking to hire more health care workers

The US and Alabama are reaching the January COVID hospitalization peak.

Hospitals are having to do what they can to deal with another surge of COVID patients as current workers reach their limits.

"It is dire and it is serious. Our health care workers are exhausted both mentally and physically. It's been 18 months, and has not really let up. It got better for just a little bit and then it got oh so much worse," Alabama Hospital Association Deputy Director Danne Howard said.

The Delta variant is over running hospitals across Alabama. Though it's not the highest number of COVID inpatients we've seen, more patients are in need of urgent and critical care. The Alabama Hospital Association says there are more people on ventilators and in the ICU than ever before in the pandemic, but there's not enough staff to take care of them.

"It's not as easy as just having a ventilator. You have to have respiratory therapy. You have to have skilled staff for those patients," Howard said. "They're pushing through and doing what they can."

The state health department is working with the Alabama Hospital Association to find ways to bring hire more health care workers. The deputy director says it could make a tremendous difference.

"If we could find a way to find an additional specialized staff outside of the state, that would be a game changer to be able to add more capacity of special capacity beds," Howard explained.

Howard says the need for workers will not be solved in the short term. She adds that you can help ease the strain on hospitals.

You can do that by wearing your mask, avoiding large crowds and getting your COVID vaccine.