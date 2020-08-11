Clear

99,926 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 18,801 in last 14 days

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 9:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 99,926 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 18,801 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,781 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 18 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 17 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, six in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 24 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 34 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 246 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 20 in Lauderdale County, two in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 14 in Macon County, 34 in Madison County, 16 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 212 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 151 in Montgomery County, 19 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 37 in Shelby County, 18 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 79 in Tuscaloosa County, 65 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,162

Baldwin County: 3,670

Barbour County: 579

Bibb County: 444

Blount County: 816

Bullock County: 481

Butler County: 770

Calhoun County: 1,819

Chambers County: 847

Cherokee County: 276

Chilton County: 818

Choctaw County: 289

Clarke County: 826

Clay County: 267

Cleburne County: 129

Coffee County: 765

Colbert County: 1,215

Conecuh County: 393

Coosa County: 105

Covington County: 740

Crenshaw County: 332

Cullman County: 1,230

Dale County: 843

Dallas County: 1,336

DeKalb County: 1,834

Elmore County: 1,760

Escambia County: 1,088

Etowah County: 2,180

Fayette County: 223

Franklin County: 1,297

Geneva County: 265

Greene County: 252

Hale County: 485

Henry County: 264

Houston County: 1,428

Jackson County: 1,026

Jefferson County: 13,366

Lamar County: 230

Lauderdale County: 1,190

Lawrence County: 354

Lee County: 2,708

Limestone County: 1,359

Lowndes County: 571

Macon County: 339

Madison County: 5,469

Marengo County: 566

Marion County: 582

Marshall County: 3,194

Mobile County: 10,581

Monroe County: 423

Montgomery County: 6,825

Morgan County: 2,418

Perry County: 445

Pickens County: 408

Pike County: 713

Randolph County: 402

Russell County: 1,389

Shelby County: 3,334

St. Clair County: 1,363

Sumter County: 366

Talladega County: 1,054

Tallapoosa County: 875

Tuscaloosa County: 4,269

Walker County: 1,544

Washington County: 444

Wilcox County: 434

Winston County: 457

Total: 99,926

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 99926

Reported Deaths: 1781
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13258244
Mobile10517207
Montgomery6835149
Madison544734
Tuscaloosa423076
Baldwin365125
Unassigned363064
Shelby330936
Marshall318937
Lee270047
Morgan241118
Etowah216232
DeKalb183013
Calhoun180717
Elmore173138
Walker153964
Houston141912
Russell13872
St. Clair135418
Limestone134913
Dallas133123
Franklin128820
Cullman122712
Colbert120716
Lauderdale118919
Autauga117421
Escambia108717
Talladega104814
Jackson10144
Tallapoosa86579
Chambers84438
Dale83525
Clarke82610
Blount8124
Chilton8097
Butler76736
Coffee7646
Covington73720
Pike7087
Marion58026
Barbour5765
Lowndes57324
Marengo56515
Hale47826
Bullock46611
Winston45711
Perry4454
Washington44312
Bibb4425
Wilcox43210
Monroe4215
Pickens4049
Randolph40310
Conecuh39310
Sumter36418
Lawrence3512
Macon33914
Crenshaw3265
Choctaw28712
Cherokee2758
Henry2643
Clay2635
Geneva2631
Greene25211
Lamar2292
Fayette2125
Cleburne1271
Coosa1033
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 123914

Reported Deaths: 1233
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23485308
Davidson20722217
Rutherford658955
Hamilton622053
Knox468540
Williamson357725
Sumner344972
Unassigned31424
Out of TN294714
Wilson232123
Bradley195613
Montgomery195213
Sevier18947
Putnam178518
Trousdale15836
Robertson156720
Hamblen140514
Blount131411
Washington12772
Maury12727
Tipton121110
Madison116018
Sullivan103714
Hardeman93017
Bedford92811
Macon86013
Lake7920
Loudon7493
Gibson7266
Bledsoe7081
Fayette7028
Dickson6982
Anderson6936
Dyer6638
Henderson6043
Cheatham5997
Jefferson5844
Obion5794
Lawrence5756
McMinn55320
Coffee5483
Rhea5382
Warren5334
Carter5246
Lauderdale5148
Haywood5106
Greene5048
Roane4852
Hawkins4837
Hardin4828
Cocke4783
Weakley4634
Cumberland4586
Smith4554
Monroe4529
Giles38513
McNairy3815
DeKalb3652
Franklin3324
Carroll3253
Lincoln3091
Marshall3044
White2945
Henry2900
Johnson2850
Claiborne2760
Hickman2730
Crockett2695
Campbell2541
Wayne2282
Marion2274
Chester2232
Decatur2163
Polk2073
Grainger2000
Overton1981
Unicoi1690
Union1620
Benton1591
Cannon1510
Jackson1291
Humphreys1283
Morgan1261
Scott1220
Grundy1142
Meigs1060
Sequatchie1060
Fentress960
Hancock812
Perry810
Clay780
Stewart780
Lewis741
Moore610
Houston590
Pickett371
Van Buren360

