99,926 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 18,801 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 99,926 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 18,801 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,781 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 18 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 17 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, six in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 24 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 34 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 246 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 20 in Lauderdale County, two in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 14 in Macon County, 34 in Madison County, 16 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 212 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 151 in Montgomery County, 19 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 37 in Shelby County, 18 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 79 in Tuscaloosa County, 65 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,162
Baldwin County: 3,670
Barbour County: 579
Bibb County: 444
Blount County: 816
Bullock County: 481
Butler County: 770
Calhoun County: 1,819
Chambers County: 847
Cherokee County: 276
Chilton County: 818
Choctaw County: 289
Clarke County: 826
Clay County: 267
Cleburne County: 129
Coffee County: 765
Colbert County: 1,215
Conecuh County: 393
Coosa County: 105
Covington County: 740
Crenshaw County: 332
Cullman County: 1,230
Dale County: 843
Dallas County: 1,336
DeKalb County: 1,834
Elmore County: 1,760
Escambia County: 1,088
Etowah County: 2,180
Fayette County: 223
Franklin County: 1,297
Geneva County: 265
Greene County: 252
Hale County: 485
Henry County: 264
Houston County: 1,428
Jackson County: 1,026
Jefferson County: 13,366
Lamar County: 230
Lauderdale County: 1,190
Lawrence County: 354
Lee County: 2,708
Limestone County: 1,359
Lowndes County: 571
Macon County: 339
Madison County: 5,469
Marengo County: 566
Marion County: 582
Marshall County: 3,194
Mobile County: 10,581
Monroe County: 423
Montgomery County: 6,825
Morgan County: 2,418
Perry County: 445
Pickens County: 408
Pike County: 713
Randolph County: 402
Russell County: 1,389
Shelby County: 3,334
St. Clair County: 1,363
Sumter County: 366
Talladega County: 1,054
Tallapoosa County: 875
Tuscaloosa County: 4,269
Walker County: 1,544
Washington County: 444
Wilcox County: 434
Winston County: 457
Total: 99,926