99,926 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 18,801 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 99,926 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 18,801 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,781 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 18 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 17 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, six in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 24 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 34 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 246 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 20 in Lauderdale County, two in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 14 in Macon County, 34 in Madison County, 16 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 212 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 151 in Montgomery County, 19 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 37 in Shelby County, 18 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 79 in Tuscaloosa County, 65 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,162

Baldwin County: 3,670

Barbour County: 579

Bibb County: 444

Blount County: 816

Bullock County: 481

Butler County: 770

Calhoun County: 1,819

Chambers County: 847

Cherokee County: 276

Chilton County: 818

Choctaw County: 289

Clarke County: 826

Clay County: 267

Cleburne County: 129

Coffee County: 765

Colbert County: 1,215

Conecuh County: 393

Coosa County: 105

Covington County: 740

Crenshaw County: 332

Cullman County: 1,230

Dale County: 843

Dallas County: 1,336

DeKalb County: 1,834

Elmore County: 1,760

Escambia County: 1,088

Etowah County: 2,180

Fayette County: 223

Franklin County: 1,297

Geneva County: 265

Greene County: 252

Hale County: 485

Henry County: 264

Houston County: 1,428

Jackson County: 1,026

Jefferson County: 13,366

Lamar County: 230

Lauderdale County: 1,190

Lawrence County: 354

Lee County: 2,708

Limestone County: 1,359

Lowndes County: 571

Macon County: 339

Madison County: 5,469

Marengo County: 566

Marion County: 582

Marshall County: 3,194

Mobile County: 10,581

Monroe County: 423

Montgomery County: 6,825

Morgan County: 2,418

Perry County: 445

Pickens County: 408

Pike County: 713

Randolph County: 402

Russell County: 1,389

Shelby County: 3,334

St. Clair County: 1,363

Sumter County: 366

Talladega County: 1,054

Tallapoosa County: 875

Tuscaloosa County: 4,269

Walker County: 1,544

Washington County: 444

Wilcox County: 434

Winston County: 457

Total: 99,926

