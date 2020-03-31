999 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama

As of 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 999 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Thirteen coronavirus deaths also have been confirmed in the state. Eleven more deaths are being investigated.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 7

Baldwin County: 19

Bibb County: 3

Blount County: 5

Bullock County: 3

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 9

Chambers County: 36

Cherokee County: 2

Chilton County: 11

Choctaw County: 3

Clay County: 2

Cleburne County: 5

Colbert County: 4

Coosa County: 4

Covington County: 2

Crenshaw County: 1

Cullman County: 8

Dallas County: 2

DeKalb County: 4

Elmore County: 12

Escambia County: 1

Etowah County: 8

Fayette County: 1

Franklin County: 3

Greene County: 3

Hale County: 1

Houston County: 8

Jackson County: 8

Jefferson County: 282

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 12

Lawrence County: 3

Lee County: 75

Limestone County: 22

Lowndes County: 1

Macon County: 1

Madison County: 100

Marengo County: 4

Marion County: 9

Marshall County: 6

Mobile County: 53

Monroe County: 1

Montgomery County: 31

Morgan County: 20

Pickens County: 4

Pike County: 4

Randolph County: 2

Russell County: 1

St. Clair County: 15

Shelby County: 86

Sumter County: 1

Talladega County: 7

Tallapoosa County: 13

Tuscaloosa County: 29

Walker County: 32

Washington County: 3

Wilcox County: 3

Winston County: 2

Total: 999

