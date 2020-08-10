99,390 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 19,587 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 99,390 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 19,231 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,733 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 21 in Autauga County, 25 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, four in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 17 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, seven in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 16 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, five in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 25 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 38 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 32 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, one in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 244 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 19 in Lauderdale County, two in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 14 in Macon County, 34 in Madison County, 15 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 37 in Marshall County, 207 in Mobile County, five in Monroe County, 149 in Montgomery County, 18 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 36 in Shelby County, 18 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 76 in Tuscaloosa County, 64 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,174
Baldwin County: 3,651
Barbour County: 576
Bibb County: 442
Blount County: 812
Bullock County: 466
Butler County: 767
Calhoun County: 1,807
Chambers County: 844
Cherokee County: 275
Chilton County: 809
Choctaw County: 287
Clarke County: 826
Clay County: 263
Cleburne County: 127
Coffee County: 764
Colbert County: 1,207
Conecuh County: 393
Coosa County: 103
Covington County: 737
Crenshaw County: 326
Cullman County: 1,227
Dale County: 835
Dallas County: 1,331
DeKalb County: 1,830
Elmore County: 1,731
Escambia County: 1,087
Etowah County: 2,162
Fayette County: 212
Franklin County: 1,288
Geneva County: 263
Greene County: 252
Hale County: 478
Henry County: 264
Houston County: 1,419
Jackson County: 1,014
Jefferson County: 13,258
Lamar County: 229
Lauderdale County: 1,189
Lawrence County: 351
Lee County: 2,700
Limestone County: 1,349
Lowndes County: 573
Macon County: 339
Madison County: 5,447
Marengo County: 565
Marion County: 580
Marshall County: 3,189
Mobile County: 10,517
Monroe County: 421
Montgomery County: 6,835
Morgan County: 2,411
Perry County: 445
Pickens County: 404
Pike County: 708
Randolph County: 403
Russell County: 1,387
Shelby County: 3,309
St. Clair County: 1,354
Sumter County: 364
Talladega County: 1,048
Tallapoosa County: 865
Tuscaloosa County: 4,230
Walker County: 1,539
Washington County: 443
Wilcox County: 432
Winston County: 457
Total: 99,390