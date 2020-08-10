99,390 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 19,587 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 99,390 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 19,231 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,733 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 21 in Autauga County, 25 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, four in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 17 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, seven in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 16 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, five in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 25 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 38 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 32 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, one in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 244 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 19 in Lauderdale County, two in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 14 in Macon County, 34 in Madison County, 15 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 37 in Marshall County, 207 in Mobile County, five in Monroe County, 149 in Montgomery County, 18 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 36 in Shelby County, 18 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 76 in Tuscaloosa County, 64 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,174

Baldwin County: 3,651

Barbour County: 576

Bibb County: 442

Blount County: 812

Bullock County: 466

Butler County: 767

Calhoun County: 1,807

Chambers County: 844

Cherokee County: 275

Chilton County: 809

Choctaw County: 287

Clarke County: 826

Clay County: 263

Cleburne County: 127

Coffee County: 764

Colbert County: 1,207

Conecuh County: 393

Coosa County: 103

Covington County: 737

Crenshaw County: 326

Cullman County: 1,227

Dale County: 835

Dallas County: 1,331

DeKalb County: 1,830

Elmore County: 1,731

Escambia County: 1,087

Etowah County: 2,162

Fayette County: 212

Franklin County: 1,288

Geneva County: 263

Greene County: 252

Hale County: 478

Henry County: 264

Houston County: 1,419

Jackson County: 1,014

Jefferson County: 13,258

Lamar County: 229

Lauderdale County: 1,189

Lawrence County: 351

Lee County: 2,700

Limestone County: 1,349

Lowndes County: 573

Macon County: 339

Madison County: 5,447

Marengo County: 565

Marion County: 580

Marshall County: 3,189

Mobile County: 10,517

Monroe County: 421

Montgomery County: 6,835

Morgan County: 2,411

Perry County: 445

Pickens County: 404

Pike County: 708

Randolph County: 403

Russell County: 1,387

Shelby County: 3,309

St. Clair County: 1,354

Sumter County: 364

Talladega County: 1,048

Tallapoosa County: 865

Tuscaloosa County: 4,230

Walker County: 1,539

Washington County: 443

Wilcox County: 432

Winston County: 457

Total: 99,390

