Clear

94,827 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 19,231 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 9:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 94,827 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 19,231 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,674 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 21 in Autauga County, 23 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, four in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, 13 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, six in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 13 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 23 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 38 in Elmore County, 16 in Escambia County, 30 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 242 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 17 in Lauderdale County, one in Lawrence County, 44 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 13 in Macon County, 30 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 34 in Marshall County, 206 in Mobile County, four in Monroe County, 148 in Montgomery County, 17 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 33 in Shelby County, 16 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 13 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 71 in Tuscaloosa County, 64 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,065

Baldwin County: 3,443

Barbour County: 569

Bibb County: 416

Blount County: 774

Bullock County: 454

Butler County: 759

Calhoun County: 1,704

Chambers County: 835

Cherokee County: 263

Chilton County: 767

Choctaw County: 279

Clarke County: 496

Clay County: 249

Cleburne County: 125

Coffee County: 747

Colbert County: 1,156

Conecuh County: 382

Coosa County: 101

Covington County: 726

Crenshaw County: 313

Cullman County: 1,201

Dale County: 823

Dallas County: 1,311

DeKalb County: 1,771

Elmore County: 1,694

Escambia County: 1,054

Etowah County: 2,075

Fayette County: 198

Franklin County: 1,258

Geneva County: 255

Greene County: 250

Hale County: 467

Henry County: 252

Houston County: 1,364

Jackson County: 945

Jefferson County: 12,743

Lamar County: 217

Lauderdale County: 1,139

Lawrence County: 344

Lee County: 2628

Limestone County: 1,284

Lowndes County: 567

Macon County: 332

Madison County: 5,250

Marengo County: 546

Marion County: 567

Marshall County: 3,090

Mobile County: 9,565

Monroe County: 415

Montgomery County: 6,521

Morgan County: 2,330

Perry County: 436

Pickens County: 384

Pike County: 690

Randolph County: 394

Russell County: 1,342

Shelby County: 3,201

St. Clair County: 1,310

Sumter County: 362

Talladega County: 986

Tallapoosa County: 849

Tuscaloosa County: 4,103

Walker County: 1,502

Washington County: 327

Wilcox County: 418

Winston County: 444

Total: 94,827

TAP HERE for more information on coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 94827

Reported Deaths: 1674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12486232
Mobile9420204
Montgomery6449148
Madison516130
Tuscaloosa405769
Baldwin338023
Unassigned319060
Shelby316432
Marshall306034
Lee258844
Morgan229517
Etowah204128
DeKalb174513
Calhoun167213
Elmore167238
Walker149864
Houston134812
Dallas130523
St. Clair128915
Russell12772
Limestone126113
Franklin123820
Cullman118912
Colbert114113
Lauderdale112315
Autauga105021
Escambia104416
Talladega96713
Jackson9244
Tallapoosa84179
Chambers83538
Dale80223
Blount7593
Butler75635
Chilton7456
Coffee7365
Covington71620
Pike6877
Lowndes56724
Barbour5655
Marion56224
Marengo53614
Clarke4949
Hale46426
Bullock45011
Winston44011
Perry4364
Wilcox41410
Bibb4134
Monroe4084
Randolph39410
Conecuh37810
Pickens3779
Sumter36018
Lawrence3321
Macon32013
Washington32012
Crenshaw3123
Choctaw27712
Cherokee2587
Greene24911
Henry2493
Geneva2480
Clay2375
Lamar2122
Fayette1835
Cleburne1251
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 116350

Reported Deaths: 1186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby22212300
Davidson20001211
Rutherford629853
Hamilton588449
Knox429837
Williamson340525
Sumner331672
Unassigned30368
Out of TN283116
Wilson219023
Bradley181712
Montgomery181513
Sevier17916
Putnam167716
Trousdale15786
Robertson150619
Hamblen134614
Blount12229
Maury11597
Tipton11559
Washington11312
Madison98415
Bedford90111
Sullivan89512
Hardeman85815
Macon85513
Lake7650
Loudon7053
Bledsoe6861
Dickson6521
Fayette6528
Anderson6516
Gibson6444
Dyer5937
Cheatham5697
Lawrence5276
Jefferson5253
Henderson5172
Rhea5171
McMinn50920
Obion4904
Coffee4823
Warren4794
Carter4735
Lauderdale4558
Hardin4447
Cocke4392
Haywood4356
Smith4294
Roane4232
Greene4187
Hawkins4167
Cumberland3986
Monroe3979
Giles36913
Weakley3633
McNairy3515
DeKalb3312
Franklin3024
Marshall2753
Carroll2723
Lincoln2681
Crockett2534
Henry2480
Hickman2480
White2465
Claiborne2420
Campbell2291
Johnson2250
Wayne2242
Marion2134
Chester2062
Grainger1890
Decatur1883
Polk1853
Overton1551
Unicoi1480
Union1410
Cannon1360
Benton1261
Humphreys1183
Jackson1121
Scott1100
Grundy1082
Sequatchie1000
Meigs990
Morgan981
Fentress790
Hancock771
Perry770
Stewart740
Clay710
Lewis671
Houston560
Moore550
Van Buren350
Pickett301

Most Popular Stories

Community Events