94,827 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 19,231 in last 14 days

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 94,827 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 19,231 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,674 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 21 in Autauga County, 23 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, four in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, 13 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, six in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 13 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 23 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 38 in Elmore County, 16 in Escambia County, 30 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 242 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 17 in Lauderdale County, one in Lawrence County, 44 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 13 in Macon County, 30 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 34 in Marshall County, 206 in Mobile County, four in Monroe County, 148 in Montgomery County, 17 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 33 in Shelby County, 16 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 13 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 71 in Tuscaloosa County, 64 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,065
Baldwin County: 3,443
Barbour County: 569
Bibb County: 416
Blount County: 774
Bullock County: 454
Butler County: 759
Calhoun County: 1,704
Chambers County: 835
Cherokee County: 263
Chilton County: 767
Choctaw County: 279
Clarke County: 496
Clay County: 249
Cleburne County: 125
Coffee County: 747
Colbert County: 1,156
Conecuh County: 382
Coosa County: 101
Covington County: 726
Crenshaw County: 313
Cullman County: 1,201
Dale County: 823
Dallas County: 1,311
DeKalb County: 1,771
Elmore County: 1,694
Escambia County: 1,054
Etowah County: 2,075
Fayette County: 198
Franklin County: 1,258
Geneva County: 255
Greene County: 250
Hale County: 467
Henry County: 252
Houston County: 1,364
Jackson County: 945
Jefferson County: 12,743
Lamar County: 217
Lauderdale County: 1,139
Lawrence County: 344
Lee County: 2628
Limestone County: 1,284
Lowndes County: 567
Macon County: 332
Madison County: 5,250
Marengo County: 546
Marion County: 567
Marshall County: 3,090
Mobile County: 9,565
Monroe County: 415
Montgomery County: 6,521
Morgan County: 2,330
Perry County: 436
Pickens County: 384
Pike County: 690
Randolph County: 394
Russell County: 1,342
Shelby County: 3,201
St. Clair County: 1,310
Sumter County: 362
Talladega County: 986
Tallapoosa County: 849
Tuscaloosa County: 4,103
Walker County: 1,502
Washington County: 327
Wilcox County: 418
Winston County: 444
Total: 94,827