94,827 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 19,231 in last 14 days

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 94,827 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 19,231 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,674 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 21 in Autauga County, 23 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, four in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, 13 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, six in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 13 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 23 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 38 in Elmore County, 16 in Escambia County, 30 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 242 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 17 in Lauderdale County, one in Lawrence County, 44 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 13 in Macon County, 30 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 34 in Marshall County, 206 in Mobile County, four in Monroe County, 148 in Montgomery County, 17 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 33 in Shelby County, 16 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 13 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 71 in Tuscaloosa County, 64 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,065

Baldwin County: 3,443

Barbour County: 569

Bibb County: 416

Blount County: 774

Bullock County: 454

Butler County: 759

Calhoun County: 1,704

Chambers County: 835

Cherokee County: 263

Chilton County: 767

Choctaw County: 279

Clarke County: 496

Clay County: 249

Cleburne County: 125

Coffee County: 747

Colbert County: 1,156

Conecuh County: 382

Coosa County: 101

Covington County: 726

Crenshaw County: 313

Cullman County: 1,201

Dale County: 823

Dallas County: 1,311

DeKalb County: 1,771

Elmore County: 1,694

Escambia County: 1,054

Etowah County: 2,075

Fayette County: 198

Franklin County: 1,258

Geneva County: 255

Greene County: 250

Hale County: 467

Henry County: 252

Houston County: 1,364

Jackson County: 945

Jefferson County: 12,743

Lamar County: 217

Lauderdale County: 1,139

Lawrence County: 344

Lee County: 2628

Limestone County: 1,284

Lowndes County: 567

Macon County: 332

Madison County: 5,250

Marengo County: 546

Marion County: 567

Marshall County: 3,090

Mobile County: 9,565

Monroe County: 415

Montgomery County: 6,521

Morgan County: 2,330

Perry County: 436

Pickens County: 384

Pike County: 690

Randolph County: 394

Russell County: 1,342

Shelby County: 3,201

St. Clair County: 1,310

Sumter County: 362

Talladega County: 986

Tallapoosa County: 849

Tuscaloosa County: 4,103

Walker County: 1,502

Washington County: 327

Wilcox County: 418

Winston County: 444

Total: 94,827

