9,385 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced late Thursday that Alabama now has 9,385 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
There are 383 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, five in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Bullock County, three in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, four in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, one in Franklin County, three in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 59 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 30 in Lee County, five in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, seven in Marion County, eight in Marshall County, 81 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, 15 in Montgomery County, two in Pickens County, six in Randolph County, 17 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 41 in Tallapoosa County, four in Tuscaloosa County, two in Washington County and four in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 67
Baldwin County: 208
Barbour County: 53
Bibb County: 44
Blount County: 44
Bullock County: 21
Butler County: 162
Calhoun County: 123
Chambers County: 311
Cherokee County: 21
Chilton County: 63
Choctaw County: 59
Clarke County: 53
Clay County: 26
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 143
Colbert County: 63
Conecuh County: 12
Coosa County: 31
Covington County: 50
Crenshaw County: 33
Cullman County: 62
Dale County: 40
Dallas County: 95
DeKalb County: 136
Elmore County: 130
Escambia County: 35
Etowah County: 166
Fayette County: 7
Franklin County: 202
Geneva County: 12
Greene County: 70
Hale County: 62
Henry County: 27
Houston County: 102
Jackson County: 59
Jefferson County: 1,094
Lamar County: 13
Lauderdale County: 87
Lawrence County: 21
Lee County: 419
Limestone County: 55
Lowndes County: 88
Macon County: 44
Madison County: 244
Marengo County: 76
Marion County: 95
Marshall County: 525
Mobile County: 1,407
Monroe County: 15
Montgomery County: 533
Morgan County: 87
Perry County: 18
Pickens County: 63
Pike County: 87
Randolph County: 100
Russell County: 73
Shelby County: 358
St. Clair County: 79
Sumter County: 93
Talladega County: 72
Tallapoosa County: 315
Tuscaloosa County: 269
Walker County: 105
Washington County: 48
Wilcox County: 77
Winston County: 20
Total: 9,385
