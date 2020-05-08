Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

9,385 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: May 8, 2020 9:07 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced late Thursday that Alabama now has 9,385 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 383 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, five in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Bullock County, three in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, four in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, one in Franklin County, three in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 59 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 30 in Lee County, five in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, seven in Marion County, eight in Marshall County, 81 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, 15 in Montgomery County, two in Pickens County, six in Randolph County, 17 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 41 in Tallapoosa County, four in Tuscaloosa County, two in Washington County and four in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 67

Baldwin County: 208

Barbour County: 53

Bibb County: 44

Blount County: 44

Bullock County: 21

Butler County: 162

Calhoun County: 123

Chambers County: 311

Cherokee County: 21

Chilton County: 63

Choctaw County: 59

Clarke County: 53

Clay County: 26

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 143

Colbert County: 63

Conecuh County: 12

Coosa County: 31

Covington County: 50

Crenshaw County: 33

Cullman County: 62

Dale County: 40

Dallas County: 95

DeKalb County: 136

Elmore County: 130

Escambia County: 35

Etowah County: 166

Fayette County: 7

Franklin County: 202

Geneva County: 12

Greene County: 70

Hale County: 62

Henry County: 27

Houston County: 102

Jackson County: 59

Jefferson County: 1,094

Lamar County: 13

Lauderdale County: 87

Lawrence County: 21

Lee County: 419

Limestone County: 55

Lowndes County: 88

Macon County: 44

Madison County: 244

Marengo County: 76

Marion County: 95

Marshall County: 525

Mobile County: 1,407

Monroe County: 15

Montgomery County: 533

Morgan County: 87

Perry County: 18

Pickens County: 63

Pike County: 87

Randolph County: 100

Russell County: 73

Shelby County: 358

St. Clair County: 79

Sumter County: 93

Talladega County: 72

Tallapoosa County: 315

Tuscaloosa County: 269

Walker County: 105

Washington County: 48

Wilcox County: 77

Winston County: 20

Total: 9,385

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9221

Reported Deaths: 375
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile135578
Jefferson106557
Montgomery51513
Marshall4878
Lee41730
Shelby34816
Tallapoosa31440
Chambers30821
Tuscaloosa2594
Madison2414
Baldwin2055
Franklin1841
Etowah16110
Butler1552
Coffee1410
Elmore1274
DeKalb1242
Calhoun1203
Walker1030
Houston1004
Randolph966
Marion937
Sumter924
Pike850
Lowndes855
Morgan840
Dallas833
Lauderdale792
St. Clair781
Marengo733
Wilcox734
Talladega702
Russell690
Greene672
Chilton631
Hale622
Autauga613
Cullman610
Pickens592
Jackson562
Choctaw560
Limestone540
Barbour511
Colbert512
Clarke501
Covington481
Blount440
Bibb440
Macon432
Washington432
Dale360
Escambia333
Coosa311
Crenshaw310
Henry271
Clay251
Lawrence190
Bullock181
Cherokee180
Perry180
Winston170
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Conecuh120
Geneva110
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14096

Reported Deaths: 238
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson315731
Shelby306664
Trousdale13562
Sumner67238
Rutherford66114
Bledsoe6020
Williamson43410
Out of TN3545
Wilson2886
Knox2535
Bedford2173
Hamilton21113
Robertson1950
Putnam1625
Tipton1582
Montgomery1552
Madison1451
McMinn1083
Dickson850
Cumberland841
Fayette731
Blount693
Bradley641
Sevier632
Washington590
Lake590
Cheatham580
Unassigned561
Macon553
Sullivan521
Maury520
Gibson521
Hickman480
Coffee470
Greene432
Dyer390
Loudon380
Franklin371
Anderson311
Hawkins312
Grundy301
Marion291
Haywood261
Monroe261
Jefferson260
Lauderdale250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Weakley240
Smith231
Hardeman230
Hamblen202
Carroll191
Lawrence190
Carter181
Cocke170
Meigs170
Campbell161
White160
Lincoln160
Obion151
Henry140
Perry130
Cannon130
Polk120
McNairy110
Overton110
Scott110
Humphreys111
Chester100
Warren100
Henderson100
Giles90
Roane80
Jackson80
Stewart70
Benton71
Hardin70
Sequatchie70
Crockett70
Claiborne70
Rhea60
Grainger60
Houston60
Morgan60
Clay60
Fentress50
Johnson50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events