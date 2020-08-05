91,776 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; presumed recoveries rise to 37,923

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 901,776 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 20,155 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,639 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 21 in Autauga County, 23 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, four in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, 13 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, six in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 13 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 23 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 37 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 28 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 230 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 13 in Lauderdale County, one in Lawrence County, 42 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 13 in Macon County, 27 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 34 in Marshall County, 204 in Mobile County, four in Monroe County, 148 in Montgomery County, 15 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 32 in Shelby County, 14 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 13 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 69 in Tuscaloosa County, 64 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,030
Baldwin County: 3,322
Barbour County: 564
Bibb County: 384
Blount County: 745
Bullock County: 444
Butler County: 754
Calhoun County: 1,627
Chambers County: 832
Cherokee County: 249
Chilton County: 738
Choctaw County: 276
Clarke County: 491
Clay County: 225
Cleburne County: 121
Coffee County: 725
Colbert County: 1,122
Conecuh County: 373
Coosa County: 95
Covington County: 716
Crenshaw County: 307
Cullman County: 1,171
Dale County: 798
Dallas County: 1,298
DeKalb County: 1,721
Elmore County: 1,633
Escambia County: 981
Etowah County: 1,967
Fayette County: 178
Franklin County: 1,215
Geneva County: 243
Greene County: 247
Hale County: 459
Henry County: 247
Houston County: 1,334
Jackson County: 890
Jefferson County: 12,186
Lamar County: 205
Lauderdale County: 1,111
Lawrence County: 325
Lee County: 2,554
Limestone County: 1,227
Lowndes County: 561
Macon County: 316
Madison County: 5,122
Marengo County: 529
Marion County: 547
Marshall County: 3,001
Mobile County: 9,269
Monroe County: 396
Montgomery County: 6,350
Morgan County: 2,270
Perry County: 432
Pickens County: 376
Pike County: 672
Randolph County: 392
Russell County: 1,267
Shelby County: 3,119
St. Clair County: 1,252
Sumter County: 360
Talladega County: 946
Tallapoosa County: 827
Tuscaloosa County: 4,002
Walker County: 1,479
Washington County: 315
Wilcox County: 411
Winston County: 435
Total: 91,776