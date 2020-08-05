Clear

91,776 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; presumed recoveries rise to 37,923

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 8:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 901,776 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 20,155 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,639 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 21 in Autauga County, 23 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, four in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, 13 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, six in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 13 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 23 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 37 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 28 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 230 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 13 in Lauderdale County, one in Lawrence County, 42 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 13 in Macon County, 27 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 34 in Marshall County, 204 in Mobile County, four in Monroe County, 148 in Montgomery County, 15 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 32 in Shelby County, 14 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 13 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 69 in Tuscaloosa County, 64 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,030

Baldwin County: 3,322

Barbour County: 564

Bibb County: 384

Blount County: 745

Bullock County: 444

Butler County: 754

Calhoun County: 1,627

Chambers County: 832

Cherokee County: 249

Chilton County: 738

Choctaw County: 276

Clarke County: 491

Clay County: 225

Cleburne County: 121

Coffee County: 725

Colbert County: 1,122

Conecuh County: 373

Coosa County: 95

Covington County: 716

Crenshaw County: 307

Cullman County: 1,171

Dale County: 798

Dallas County: 1,298

DeKalb County: 1,721

Elmore County: 1,633

Escambia County: 981

Etowah County: 1,967

Fayette County: 178

Franklin County: 1,215

Geneva County: 243

Greene County: 247

Hale County: 459

Henry County: 247

Houston County: 1,334

Jackson County: 890

Jefferson County: 12,186

Lamar County: 205

Lauderdale County: 1,111

Lawrence County: 325

Lee County: 2,554

Limestone County: 1,227

Lowndes County: 561

Macon County: 316

Madison County: 5,122

Marengo County: 529

Marion County: 547

Marshall County: 3,001

Mobile County: 9,269

Monroe County: 396

Montgomery County: 6,350

Morgan County: 2,270

Perry County: 432

Pickens County: 376

Pike County: 672

Randolph County: 392

Russell County: 1,267

Shelby County: 3,119

St. Clair County: 1,252

Sumter County: 360

Talladega County: 946

Tallapoosa County: 827

Tuscaloosa County: 4,002

Walker County: 1,479

Washington County: 315

Wilcox County: 411

Winston County: 435

Total: 91,776

TAP HERE for more information on coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 91776

Reported Deaths: 1639
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12039228
Mobile9170197
Montgomery6305147
Madison508227
Tuscaloosa398466
Baldwin326323
Shelby307532
Marshall298433
Unassigned281255
Lee251940
Morgan224315
Etowah195728
DeKalb171813
Elmore162637
Calhoun159012
Walker147464
Houston132712
Dallas129423
Russell12471
St. Clair123612
Limestone120813
Franklin120620
Cullman115711
Colbert110712
Lauderdale109512
Autauga103020
Escambia97915
Talladega92713
Jackson8704
Chambers82838
Tallapoosa82278
Dale78722
Butler75135
Blount7413
Chilton7226
Coffee7165
Covington71520
Pike6607
Barbour5635
Lowndes55824
Marion54724
Marengo52614
Clarke4879
Hale45726
Bullock44111
Winston43211
Perry4314
Wilcox4089
Monroe3954
Randolph39110
Bibb3813
Conecuh37210
Pickens3719
Sumter35918
Lawrence3240
Washington31412
Macon31113
Crenshaw2973
Choctaw27612
Cherokee2477
Henry2463
Greene24511
Geneva2420
Clay2235
Lamar2032
Fayette1765
Cleburne1211
Coosa922
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 112441

Reported Deaths: 1117
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby21728293
Davidson19563205
Rutherford615553
Hamilton572047
Knox410837
Williamson330822
Sumner321970
Unassigned29575
Out of TN278914
Wilson210222
Sevier17565
Montgomery175212
Bradley173910
Putnam160113
Trousdale15766
Robertson145919
Hamblen129713
Blount11817
Tipton11239
Maury10897
Washington10892
Madison92913
Bedford87711
Macon84113
Sullivan8339
Hardeman83011
Lake7560
Loudon6823
Bledsoe6741
Fayette6428
Anderson6307
Dickson6091
Gibson5902
Dyer5687
Cheatham5486
Rhea5111
Jefferson5083
McMinn49320
Lawrence4916
Henderson4690
Obion4534
Lauderdale4386
Carter4335
Warren4294
Coffee4212
Cocke4121
Hardin4097
Haywood4025
Roane3922
Cumberland3856
Smith3843
Monroe3779
Greene3765
Hawkins3694
Giles35410
McNairy3245
DeKalb3221
Weakley3103
Franklin2864
Marshall2662
Lincoln2551
Carroll2443
Crockett2364
Claiborne2350
Hickman2330
Henry2250
Campbell2211
Wayne2191
Marion2094
White2053
Chester1962
Grainger1790
Polk1793
Johnson1770
Decatur1692
Overton1391
Unicoi1390
Union1290
Cannon1260
Humphreys1093
Benton1081
Jackson1081
Scott1050
Grundy1022
Meigs990
Sequatchie960
Morgan911
Fentress760
Hancock761
Perry740
Stewart700
Clay640
Lewis581
Houston540
Moore440
Van Buren330
Pickett251

Most Popular Stories

Community Events