91,776 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; presumed recoveries rise to 37,923

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 901,776 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 20,155 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,639 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 21 in Autauga County, 23 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, four in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, 13 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, six in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 13 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 23 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 37 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 28 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 230 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 13 in Lauderdale County, one in Lawrence County, 42 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 13 in Macon County, 27 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 34 in Marshall County, 204 in Mobile County, four in Monroe County, 148 in Montgomery County, 15 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 32 in Shelby County, 14 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 13 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 69 in Tuscaloosa County, 64 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,030

Baldwin County: 3,322

Barbour County: 564

Bibb County: 384

Blount County: 745

Bullock County: 444

Butler County: 754

Calhoun County: 1,627

Chambers County: 832

Cherokee County: 249

Chilton County: 738

Choctaw County: 276

Clarke County: 491

Clay County: 225

Cleburne County: 121

Coffee County: 725

Colbert County: 1,122

Conecuh County: 373

Coosa County: 95

Covington County: 716

Crenshaw County: 307

Cullman County: 1,171

Dale County: 798

Dallas County: 1,298

DeKalb County: 1,721

Elmore County: 1,633

Escambia County: 981

Etowah County: 1,967

Fayette County: 178

Franklin County: 1,215

Geneva County: 243

Greene County: 247

Hale County: 459

Henry County: 247

Houston County: 1,334

Jackson County: 890

Jefferson County: 12,186

Lamar County: 205

Lauderdale County: 1,111

Lawrence County: 325

Lee County: 2,554

Limestone County: 1,227

Lowndes County: 561

Macon County: 316

Madison County: 5,122

Marengo County: 529

Marion County: 547

Marshall County: 3,001

Mobile County: 9,269

Monroe County: 396

Montgomery County: 6,350

Morgan County: 2,270

Perry County: 432

Pickens County: 376

Pike County: 672

Randolph County: 392

Russell County: 1,267

Shelby County: 3,119

St. Clair County: 1,252

Sumter County: 360

Talladega County: 946

Tallapoosa County: 827

Tuscaloosa County: 4,002

Walker County: 1,479

Washington County: 315

Wilcox County: 411

Winston County: 435

Total: 91,776

