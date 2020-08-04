90,890 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 21,167 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 90,890 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 21,167 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,611 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 23 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, three in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, 12 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, six in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 12 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 22 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 37 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 28 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 228 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 12 in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 13 in Macon County, 27 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 33 in Marshall County, 197 in Mobile County, four in Monroe County, 147 in Montgomery County, 15 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 32 in Shelby County, 12 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 13 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 66 in Tuscaloosa County, 64 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,030
Baldwin County: 3,263
Barbour County: 563
Bibb County: 381
Blount County: 741
Bullock County: 441
Butler County: 751
Calhoun County: 1,590
Chambers County: 828
Cherokee County: 247
Chilton County: 722
Choctaw County: 276
Clarke County: 487
Clay County: 223
Cleburne County: 121
Coffee County: 716
Colbert County: 1,107
Conecuh County: 372
Coosa County: 92
Covington County: 715
Crenshaw County: 297
Cullman County: 1,157
Dale County: 787
Dallas County: 1,294
DeKalb County: 1,718
Elmore County: 1,626
Escambia County: 979
Etowah County: 1,957
Fayette County: 176
Franklin County: 1,206
Geneva County: 242
Greene County: 245
Hale County: 457
Henry County: 246
Houston County: 1,327
Jackson County: 870
Jefferson County: 12,039
Lamar County: 203
Lauderdale County: 1,095
Lawrence County: 324
Lee County: 2,519
Limestone County: 1,208
Lowndes County: 558
Macon County: 311
Madison County: 5,082
Marengo County: 526
Marion County: 547
Marshall County: 2,984
Mobile County: 9,170
Monroe County: 395
Montgomery County: 6,305
Morgan County: 2,243
Perry County: 431
Pickens County: 371
Pike County: 660
Randolph County: 391
Russell County: 1,247
Shelby County: 3,075
St. Clair County: 1,236
Sumter County: 359
Talladega County: 927
Tallapoosa County: 822
Tuscaloosa County: 3,984
Walker County: 1,474
Washington County: 314
Wilcox County: 408
Winston County: 432
Total: 90,890