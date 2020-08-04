Clear

90,890 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 21,167 in last 14 days

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 8:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 90,890 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 21,167 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,611 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 23 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, three in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, 12 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, six in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 12 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 22 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 37 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 28 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 228 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 12 in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 13 in Macon County, 27 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 33 in Marshall County, 197 in Mobile County, four in Monroe County, 147 in Montgomery County, 15 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 32 in Shelby County, 12 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 13 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 66 in Tuscaloosa County, 64 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,030

Baldwin County: 3,263

Barbour County: 563

Bibb County: 381

Blount County: 741

Bullock County: 441

Butler County: 751

Calhoun County: 1,590

Chambers County: 828

Cherokee County: 247

Chilton County: 722

Choctaw County: 276

Clarke County: 487

Clay County: 223

Cleburne County: 121

Coffee County: 716

Colbert County: 1,107

Conecuh County: 372

Coosa County: 92

Covington County: 715

Crenshaw County: 297

Cullman County: 1,157

Dale County: 787

Dallas County: 1,294

DeKalb County: 1,718

Elmore County: 1,626

Escambia County: 979

Etowah County: 1,957

Fayette County: 176

Franklin County: 1,206

Geneva County: 242

Greene County: 245

Hale County: 457

Henry County: 246

Houston County: 1,327

Jackson County: 870

Jefferson County: 12,039

Lamar County: 203

Lauderdale County: 1,095

Lawrence County: 324

Lee County: 2,519

Limestone County: 1,208

Lowndes County: 558

Macon County: 311

Madison County: 5,082

Marengo County: 526

Marion County: 547

Marshall County: 2,984

Mobile County: 9,170

Monroe County: 395

Montgomery County: 6,305

Morgan County: 2,243

Perry County: 431

Pickens County: 371

Pike County: 660

Randolph County: 391

Russell County: 1,247

Shelby County: 3,075

St. Clair County: 1,236

Sumter County: 359

Talladega County: 927

Tallapoosa County: 822

Tuscaloosa County: 3,984

Walker County: 1,474

Washington County: 314

Wilcox County: 408

Winston County: 432

Total: 90,890

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 90890

Reported Deaths: 1611
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson11859225
Mobile9086191
Montgomery6249143
Madison501425
Tuscaloosa397463
Baldwin321023
Shelby305032
Marshall296630
Unassigned273453
Lee250540
Morgan222315
Etowah193026
DeKalb170113
Elmore160237
Calhoun15609
Walker147063
Houston131912
Dallas128823
Russell12331
St. Clair121712
Franklin119620
Limestone119613
Cullman114111
Colbert109312
Lauderdale107112
Autauga102420
Escambia97915
Talladega91813
Jackson8283
Chambers82138
Tallapoosa81478
Dale78520
Butler75235
Blount7363
Chilton7106
Coffee7095
Covington70920
Pike6607
Barbour5635
Lowndes55224
Marion54224
Marengo52014
Clarke4869
Hale45926
Bullock43811
Perry4294
Winston42911
Wilcox4059
Monroe3914
Randolph38810
Bibb3743
Conecuh37310
Pickens3679
Sumter36118
Lawrence3100
Washington31011
Macon30913
Crenshaw2863
Choctaw27412
Henry2453
Cherokee2427
Greene24211
Geneva2320
Clay2175
Lamar1982
Fayette1745
Cleburne1211
Coosa922
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 110636

Reported Deaths: 1092
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby21492288
Davidson19400202
Rutherford607253
Hamilton566147
Knox403236
Williamson326922
Sumner317870
Unassigned29544
Out of TN278314
Wilson207221
Montgomery173411
Bradley171310
Sevier17135
Trousdale15726
Putnam154413
Robertson145017
Hamblen122913
Blount11207
Tipton11069
Maury10815
Washington10662
Madison91213
Bedford87110
Macon83213
Sullivan8069
Hardeman80111
Lake7490
Bledsoe6721
Loudon6533
Fayette6208
Anderson6075
Dickson5951
Gibson5672
Dyer5557
Cheatham5485
Rhea5021
Jefferson4962
McMinn48920
Lawrence4786
Obion4354
Henderson4310
Carter4275
Lauderdale4236
Coffee4172
Warren4034
Hardin4017
Cocke4001
Cumberland3796
Haywood3745
Greene3715
Monroe3669
Roane3642
Smith3633
Hawkins3624
Giles3519
McNairy3165
DeKalb3051
Franklin2864
Weakley2763
Marshall2652
Lincoln2541
Hickman2310
Carroll2283
Crockett2263
Claiborne2210
Henry2160
Wayne2161
Campbell2131
Marion2054
White1943
Chester1932
Johnson1720
Grainger1690
Polk1651
Decatur1612
Unicoi1380
Overton1341
Union1200
Cannon1180
Jackson1061
Humphreys1053
Scott1040
Grundy1012
Meigs980
Benton971
Sequatchie940
Morgan821
Hancock761
Fentress740
Perry740
Stewart700
Clay610
Lewis561
Houston550
Moore450
Van Buren330
Pickett221

