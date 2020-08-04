90,890 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 21,167 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 90,890 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 21,167 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,611 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 23 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, three in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, 12 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, six in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 12 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 22 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 37 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 28 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 228 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 12 in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 13 in Macon County, 27 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 33 in Marshall County, 197 in Mobile County, four in Monroe County, 147 in Montgomery County, 15 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 32 in Shelby County, 12 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 13 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 66 in Tuscaloosa County, 64 in Walker County, 12 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,030

Baldwin County: 3,263

Barbour County: 563

Bibb County: 381

Blount County: 741

Bullock County: 441

Butler County: 751

Calhoun County: 1,590

Chambers County: 828

Cherokee County: 247

Chilton County: 722

Choctaw County: 276

Clarke County: 487

Clay County: 223

Cleburne County: 121

Coffee County: 716

Colbert County: 1,107

Conecuh County: 372

Coosa County: 92

Covington County: 715

Crenshaw County: 297

Cullman County: 1,157

Dale County: 787

Dallas County: 1,294

DeKalb County: 1,718

Elmore County: 1,626

Escambia County: 979

Etowah County: 1,957

Fayette County: 176

Franklin County: 1,206

Geneva County: 242

Greene County: 245

Hale County: 457

Henry County: 246

Houston County: 1,327

Jackson County: 870

Jefferson County: 12,039

Lamar County: 203

Lauderdale County: 1,095

Lawrence County: 324

Lee County: 2,519

Limestone County: 1,208

Lowndes County: 558

Macon County: 311

Madison County: 5,082

Marengo County: 526

Marion County: 547

Marshall County: 2,984

Mobile County: 9,170

Monroe County: 395

Montgomery County: 6,305

Morgan County: 2,243

Perry County: 431

Pickens County: 371

Pike County: 660

Randolph County: 391

Russell County: 1,247

Shelby County: 3,075

St. Clair County: 1,236

Sumter County: 359

Talladega County: 927

Tallapoosa County: 822

Tuscaloosa County: 3,984

Walker County: 1,474

Washington County: 314

Wilcox County: 408

Winston County: 432

Total: 90,890

