89,927 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 21,469 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 89,927 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 21,469 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,580 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 23 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, three in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, nine in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, six in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 12 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 20 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 37 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 25 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 225 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 12 in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 13 in Macon County, 25 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 30 in Marshall County, 191 in Mobile County, four in Monroe County, 143 in Montgomery County, 15 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 32 in Shelby County, 12 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 13 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 63 in Tuscaloosa County, 63 in Walker County, 11 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,024
Baldwin County: 3,210
Barbour County: 563
Bibb County: 374
Blount County: 736
Bullock County: 438
Butler County: 752
Calhoun County: 1,560
Chambers County: 821
Cherokee County: 242
Chilton County: 710
Choctaw County: 274
Clarke County: 486
Clay County: 217
Cleburne County: 121
Coffee County: 709
Colbert County: 1,093
Conecuh County: 373
Coosa County: 92
Covington County: 709
Crenshaw County: 286
Cullman County: 1,141
Dale County: 785
Dallas County: 1,288
DeKalb County: 1,701
Elmore County: 1,602
Escambia County: 979
Etowah County: 1,930
Fayette County: 174
Franklin County: 1,196
Geneva County: 232
Greene County: 242
Hale County: 459
Henry County: 245
Houston County: 1,319
Jackson County: 828
Jefferson County: 11,859
Lamar County: 198
Lauderdale County: 1,071
Lawrence County: 310
Lee County: 2,505
Limestone County: 1,196
Lowndes County: 552
Macon County: 309
Madison County: 5,014
Marengo County: 520
Marion County: 542
Marshall County: 2,966
Mobile County: 9,086
Monroe County: 391
Montgomery County: 6,249
Morgan County: 2,223
Perry County: 429
Pickens County: 367
Pike County: 660
Randolph County: 388
Russell County: 1,233
Shelby County: 3,050
St. Clair County: 1,217
Sumter County: 361
Talladega County: 918
Tallapoosa County: 814
Tuscaloosa County: 3,974
Walker County: 1,470
Washington County: 310
Wilcox County: 405
Winston County: 429
Total: 89,927