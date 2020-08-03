Clear

89,927 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 21,469 in last 14 days

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 9:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 89,927 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 21,469 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,580 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 23 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, three in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, nine in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, six in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 12 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 20 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 13 in DeKalb County, 37 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 25 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 225 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 12 in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 13 in Macon County, 25 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 30 in Marshall County, 191 in Mobile County, four in Monroe County, 143 in Montgomery County, 15 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 32 in Shelby County, 12 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 13 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 63 in Tuscaloosa County, 63 in Walker County, 11 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,024

Baldwin County: 3,210

Barbour County: 563

Bibb County: 374

Blount County: 736

Bullock County: 438

Butler County: 752

Calhoun County: 1,560

Chambers County: 821

Cherokee County: 242

Chilton County: 710

Choctaw County: 274

Clarke County: 486

Clay County: 217

Cleburne County: 121

Coffee County: 709

Colbert County: 1,093

Conecuh County: 373

Coosa County: 92

Covington County: 709

Crenshaw County: 286

Cullman County: 1,141

Dale County: 785

Dallas County: 1,288

DeKalb County: 1,701

Elmore County: 1,602

Escambia County: 979

Etowah County: 1,930

Fayette County: 174

Franklin County: 1,196

Geneva County: 232

Greene County: 242

Hale County: 459

Henry County: 245

Houston County: 1,319

Jackson County: 828

Jefferson County: 11,859

Lamar County: 198

Lauderdale County: 1,071

Lawrence County: 310

Lee County: 2,505

Limestone County: 1,196

Lowndes County: 552

Macon County: 309

Madison County: 5,014

Marengo County: 520

Marion County: 542

Marshall County: 2,966

Mobile County: 9,086

Monroe County: 391

Montgomery County: 6,249

Morgan County: 2,223

Perry County: 429

Pickens County: 367

Pike County: 660

Randolph County: 388

Russell County: 1,233

Shelby County: 3,050

St. Clair County: 1,217

Sumter County: 361

Talladega County: 918

Tallapoosa County: 814

Tuscaloosa County: 3,974

Walker County: 1,470

Washington County: 310

Wilcox County: 405

Winston County: 429

Total: 89,927

