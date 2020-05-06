8,691 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 8,691 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
There are 343 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, five in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bullock County, two in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 22 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, three in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, one in Franklin County, two in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 53 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 29 in Lee County, five in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, seven in Marion County, eight in Marshall County, 76 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, 12 in Montgomery County, two in Pickens County, five in Randolph County, 16 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 23 in Tallapoosa County, four in Tuscaloosa County, two in Washington County and four in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 58
Baldwin County: 196
Barbour County: 47
Bibb County: 43
Blount County: 42
Bullock County: 18
Butler County: 130
Calhoun County: 114
Chambers County: 306
Cherokee County: 18
Chilton County: 61
Choctaw County: 54
Clarke County: 45
Clay County: 25
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 138
Colbert County: 44
Conecuh County: 9
Coosa County: 31
Covington County: 46
Crenshaw County: 28
Cullman County: 59
Dale County: 34
Dallas County: 76
DeKalb County: 109
Elmore County: 121
Escambia County: 30
Etowah County: 158
Fayette County: 6
Franklin County: 164
Geneva County: 11
Greene County: 64
Hale County: 60
Henry County: 27
Houston County: 99
Jackson County: 53
Jefferson County: 1,048
Lamar County: 13
Lauderdale County: 71
Lawrence County: 17
Lee County: 410
Limestone County: 49
Lowndes County: 82
Macon County: 42
Madison County: 238
Marengo County: 68
Marion County: 92
Marshall County: 470
Mobile County: 1,311
Monroe County: 15
Montgomery County: 477
Morgan County: 81
Perry County: 16
Pickens County: 58
Pike County: 84
Randolph County: 91
Russell County: 66
Shelby County: 339
St. Clair County: 77
Sumter County: 87
Talladega County: 67
Tallapoosa County: 304
Tuscaloosa County: 248
Walker County: 101
Washington County: 42
Wilcox County: 73
Winston County: 17
Total: 8,691
