85,278 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 21,772 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Friday, July 31, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 85,278 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 21,772 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,531 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 21 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, nine in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, five in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 11 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 20 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 11 in DeKalb County, 35 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 19 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 25 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 223 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 10 in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 11 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 12 in Macon County, 25 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 28 in Marshall County, 187 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 141 in Montgomery County, 14 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 31 in Shelby County, nine in St. Clair County, 17 in Sumter County, 12 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 61 in Tuscaloosa County, 61 in Walker County, 10 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 10 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 972
Baldwin County: 3,056
Barbour County: 550
Bibb County: 355
Blount County: 685
Bullock County: 430
Butler County: 739
Calhoun County: 1,409
Chambers County: 806
Cherokee County: 219
Chilton County: 660
Choctaw County: 271
Clarke County: 473
Clay County: 194
Cleburne County: 111
Coffee County: 689
Colbert County: 1,041
Conecuh County: 358
Coosa County: 89
Covington County: 680
Crenshaw County: 276
Cullman County: 1,075
Dale County: 749
Dallas County: 1,259
DeKalb County: 1,628
Elmore County: 1,544
Escambia County: 943
Etowah County: 1,857
Fayette County: 163
Franklin County: 1,162
Geneva County: 210
Greene County: 239
Hale County: 446
Henry County: 233
Houston County: 1,242
Jackson County: 749
Jefferson County: 11,194
Lamar County: 191
Lauderdale County: 1,014
Lawrence County: 295
Lee County: 2,430
Limestone County: 1,146
Lowndes County: 546
Macon County: 300
Madison County: 4,720
Marengo County: 504
Marion County: 523
Marshall County: 2,823
Mobile County: 8,084
Monroe County: 384
Montgomery County: 6,047
Morgan County: 2,129
Perry County: 417
Pickens County: 355
Pike County: 640
Randolph County: 384
Russell County: 1,161
Shelby County: 2,911
St. Clair County: 1,151
Sumter County: 360
Talladega County: 847
Tallapoosa County: 798
Tuscaloosa County: 3,805
Walker County: 1,441
Washington County: 301
Wilcox County: 397
Winston County: 418
Total: 85,278