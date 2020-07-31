Clear

85,278 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 21,772 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 8:53 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Friday, July 31, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 85,278 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 21,772 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,531 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 21 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, nine in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, five in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 11 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 20 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 11 in DeKalb County, 35 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 19 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 25 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 223 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 10 in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 11 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 12 in Macon County, 25 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 28 in Marshall County, 187 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 141 in Montgomery County, 14 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 31 in Shelby County, nine in St. Clair County, 17 in Sumter County, 12 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 61 in Tuscaloosa County, 61 in Walker County, 10 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 10 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 972

Baldwin County: 3,056

Barbour County: 550

Bibb County: 355

Blount County: 685

Bullock County: 430

Butler County: 739

Calhoun County: 1,409

Chambers County: 806

Cherokee County: 219

Chilton County: 660

Choctaw County: 271

Clarke County: 473

Clay County: 194

Cleburne County: 111

Coffee County: 689

Colbert County: 1,041

Conecuh County: 358

Coosa County: 89

Covington County: 680

Crenshaw County: 276

Cullman County: 1,075

Dale County: 749

Dallas County: 1,259

DeKalb County: 1,628

Elmore County: 1,544

Escambia County: 943

Etowah County: 1,857

Fayette County: 163

Franklin County: 1,162

Geneva County: 210

Greene County: 239

Hale County: 446

Henry County: 233

Houston County: 1,242

Jackson County: 749

Jefferson County: 11,194

Lamar County: 191

Lauderdale County: 1,014

Lawrence County: 295

Lee County: 2,430

Limestone County: 1,146

Lowndes County: 546

Macon County: 300

Madison County: 4,720

Marengo County: 504

Marion County: 523

Marshall County: 2,823

Mobile County: 8,084

Monroe County: 384

Montgomery County: 6,047

Morgan County: 2,129

Perry County: 417

Pickens County: 355

Pike County: 640

Randolph County: 384

Russell County: 1,161

Shelby County: 2,911

St. Clair County: 1,151

Sumter County: 360

Talladega County: 847

Tallapoosa County: 798

Tuscaloosa County: 3,805

Walker County: 1,441

Washington County: 301

Wilcox County: 397

Winston County: 418

Total: 85,278

TAP HERE for more information on coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 85278

Reported Deaths: 1531
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10939220
Mobile7879181
Montgomery5957139
Madison465825
Tuscaloosa375561
Baldwin298420
Shelby283631
Marshall279528
Lee238640
Unassigned226749
Morgan209814
Etowah179719
DeKalb159410
Elmore151435
Walker142060
Calhoun12978
Dallas123323
Houston121912
Franklin114420
Russell11431
Limestone111711
St. Clair11129
Cullman105011
Colbert100711
Lauderdale99010
Autauga96320
Escambia90915
Talladega81612
Chambers80038
Tallapoosa78178
Dale73818
Butler73335
Jackson7203
Coffee6725
Covington65920
Blount6583
Chilton6505
Pike6317
Lowndes54724
Barbour5395
Marion51024
Marengo50214
Clarke4699
Hale43825
Bullock42811
Perry4113
Winston41110
Wilcox3959
Randolph37810
Monroe3763
Conecuh35410
Sumter35217
Pickens3479
Bibb3442
Macon29812
Washington29610
Lawrence2810
Crenshaw2713
Choctaw26512
Greene23811
Henry2313
Cherokee2177
Geneva2040
Clay1895
Lamar1892
Fayette1625
Cleburne1101
Coosa892
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 102871

Reported Deaths: 1033
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby20082275
Davidson18676195
Rutherford575349
Hamilton539545
Knox357528
Williamson305622
Sumner304468
Unassigned28534
Out of TN270512
Wilson197320
Bradley159310
Sevier15725
Montgomery156811
Trousdale15676
Putnam150213
Robertson137416
Hamblen112513
Tipton10409
Blount9727
Maury9715
Washington8702
Bedford80810
Macon80313
Hardeman74711
Madison73911
Lake7260
Sullivan6847
Bledsoe6561
Loudon5903
Fayette5848
Anderson5505
Dickson5501
Gibson5001
Cheatham4944
Dyer4875
Rhea4661
McMinn45220
Jefferson4512
Lawrence4216
Henderson3920
Lauderdale3896
Hardin3637
Cumberland3566
Carter3544
Coffee3530
Obion3524
Warren3493
Cocke3481
Haywood3425
Smith3322
Greene3245
Giles3088
Monroe3059
Roane3021
DeKalb2891
McNairy2835
Hawkins2673
Franklin2424
Marshall2422
Lincoln2261
Hickman2030
Crockett1993
Wayne1971
Weakley1962
Claiborne1950
Marion1904
Carroll1813
White1813
Chester1711
Campbell1651
Henry1600
Grainger1470
Polk1341
Decatur1331
Overton1231
Unicoi1220
Cannon1070
Union1050
Jackson1030
Grundy942
Humphreys923
Johnson920
Sequatchie890
Meigs870
Scott800
Benton701
Hancock692
Perry680
Fentress660
Morgan651
Stewart630
Clay530
Houston500
Lewis411
Moore410
Van Buren280
Pickett191

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events