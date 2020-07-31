85,278 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 21,772 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Friday, July 31, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 85,278 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 21,772 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,531 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 21 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, nine in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, five in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 11 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 20 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 11 in DeKalb County, 35 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 19 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 25 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 223 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 10 in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 11 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 12 in Macon County, 25 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 28 in Marshall County, 187 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 141 in Montgomery County, 14 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 31 in Shelby County, nine in St. Clair County, 17 in Sumter County, 12 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 61 in Tuscaloosa County, 61 in Walker County, 10 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 10 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 972

Baldwin County: 3,056

Barbour County: 550

Bibb County: 355

Blount County: 685

Bullock County: 430

Butler County: 739

Calhoun County: 1,409

Chambers County: 806

Cherokee County: 219

Chilton County: 660

Choctaw County: 271

Clarke County: 473

Clay County: 194

Cleburne County: 111

Coffee County: 689

Colbert County: 1,041

Conecuh County: 358

Coosa County: 89

Covington County: 680

Crenshaw County: 276

Cullman County: 1,075

Dale County: 749

Dallas County: 1,259

DeKalb County: 1,628

Elmore County: 1,544

Escambia County: 943

Etowah County: 1,857

Fayette County: 163

Franklin County: 1,162

Geneva County: 210

Greene County: 239

Hale County: 446

Henry County: 233

Houston County: 1,242

Jackson County: 749

Jefferson County: 11,194

Lamar County: 191

Lauderdale County: 1,014

Lawrence County: 295

Lee County: 2,430

Limestone County: 1,146

Lowndes County: 546

Macon County: 300

Madison County: 4,720

Marengo County: 504

Marion County: 523

Marshall County: 2,823

Mobile County: 8,084

Monroe County: 384

Montgomery County: 6,047

Morgan County: 2,129

Perry County: 417

Pickens County: 355

Pike County: 640

Randolph County: 384

Russell County: 1,161

Shelby County: 2,911

St. Clair County: 1,151

Sumter County: 360

Talladega County: 847

Tallapoosa County: 798

Tuscaloosa County: 3,805

Walker County: 1,441

Washington County: 301

Wilcox County: 397

Winston County: 418

Total: 85,278

