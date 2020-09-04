846 new student coronavirus cases confirmed at University of Alabama, 7 at UAH

The University of Alabama said Friday that 846 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among students at the Tuscaloosa campus from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3.

Since Aug. 28, 12 faculty and staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

This puts the total number of positive cases among Tuscaloosa students at 2,047 so far this year. For staff and employees, the total is 178.

The unversity has not said how many of those who have tested positive now are considered recovered.

Also since Aug. 28, seven coronavirus cases have been confirmed in students at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and 19 in students at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Since Aug. 28, no staff members at UAH have tested postive. Seven have at UAB. Forty-nine UAB Clinical Enterprise Employees have tested positive. (See more data HERE)

This put the totals for the year at UAH at 17 students and seven staff members testing postive for coronavirus. At UAB, it's 176 students and 105 employees.

Due to the spike of coronavirus cases on campus, the city of Tuscaloosa has ordered all bars closed until Sept. 8.