83,495 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 35,401 presumed recoveries

As of 8:40 p.m. Thursday, July 30, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 83,495 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 21,956 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,516 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 20 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, eight in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, five in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 11 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 18 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 10 in DeKalb County, 35 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 19 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 25 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 220 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 10 in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 11 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 12 in Macon County, 25 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 28 in Marshall County, 181 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 139 in Montgomery County, 14 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 31 in Shelby County, nine in St. Clair County, 17 in Sumter County, 12 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 61 in Tuscaloosa County, 60 in Walker County, 10 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 10 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 963
Baldwin County: 2,984
Barbour County: 539
Bibb County: 344
Blount County: 658
Bullock County: 428
Butler County: 733
Calhoun County: 1,297
Chambers County: 800
Cherokee County: 217
Chilton County: 650
Choctaw County: 265
Clarke County: 469
Clay County: 189
Cleburne County: 110
Coffee County: 672
Colbert County: 1,007
Conecuh County: 354
Coosa County: 89
Covington County: 659
Crenshaw County: 271
Cullman County: 1,050
Dale County: 738
Dallas County: 1,233
DeKalb County: 1,594
Elmore County: 1,514
Escambia County: 909
Etowah County: 1,797
Fayette County: 162
Franklin County: 1,144
Geneva County: 204
Greene County: 238
Hale County: 438
Henry County: 231
Houston County: 1,219
Jackson County: 720
Jefferson County: 10,939
Lamar County: 189
Lauderdale County: 990
Lawrence County: 281
Lee County: 2,386
Limestone County: 1,117
Lowndes County: 547
Macon County: 298
Madison County: 4,658
Marengo County: 502
Marion County: 510
Marshall County: 2,795
Mobile County: 7,879
Monroe County: 376
Montgomery County: 5,957
Morgan County: 2,098
Perry County: 411
Pickens County: 347
Pike County: 631
Randolph County: 378
Russell County: 1,143
Shelby County: 2,836
St. Clair County: 1,112
Sumter County: 352
Talladega County: 816
Tallapoosa County: 781
Tuscaloosa County: 3,755
Walker County: 1,420
Washington County: 296
Wilcox County: 395
Winston County: 411
Total: 83,495