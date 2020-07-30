83,495 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 35,401 presumed recoveries

As of 8:40 p.m. Thursday, July 30, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 83,495 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 21,956 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,516 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 20 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, eight in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, five in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 11 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 18 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 10 in DeKalb County, 35 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 19 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 25 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 220 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 10 in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 11 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 12 in Macon County, 25 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 28 in Marshall County, 181 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 139 in Montgomery County, 14 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 31 in Shelby County, nine in St. Clair County, 17 in Sumter County, 12 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 61 in Tuscaloosa County, 60 in Walker County, 10 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 10 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 963

Baldwin County: 2,984

Barbour County: 539

Bibb County: 344

Blount County: 658

Bullock County: 428

Butler County: 733

Calhoun County: 1,297

Chambers County: 800

Cherokee County: 217

Chilton County: 650

Choctaw County: 265

Clarke County: 469

Clay County: 189

Cleburne County: 110

Coffee County: 672

Colbert County: 1,007

Conecuh County: 354

Coosa County: 89

Covington County: 659

Crenshaw County: 271

Cullman County: 1,050

Dale County: 738

Dallas County: 1,233

DeKalb County: 1,594

Elmore County: 1,514

Escambia County: 909

Etowah County: 1,797

Fayette County: 162

Franklin County: 1,144

Geneva County: 204

Greene County: 238

Hale County: 438

Henry County: 231

Houston County: 1,219

Jackson County: 720

Jefferson County: 10,939

Lamar County: 189

Lauderdale County: 990

Lawrence County: 281

Lee County: 2,386

Limestone County: 1,117

Lowndes County: 547

Macon County: 298

Madison County: 4,658

Marengo County: 502

Marion County: 510

Marshall County: 2,795

Mobile County: 7,879

Monroe County: 376

Montgomery County: 5,957

Morgan County: 2,098

Perry County: 411

Pickens County: 347

Pike County: 631

Randolph County: 378

Russell County: 1,143

Shelby County: 2,836

St. Clair County: 1,112

Sumter County: 352

Talladega County: 816

Tallapoosa County: 781

Tuscaloosa County: 3,755

Walker County: 1,420

Washington County: 296

Wilcox County: 395

Winston County: 411

Total: 83,495

TAP HERE for more information on coronavirus