83,495 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 35,401 presumed recoveries

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 8:42 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 8:43 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Thursday, July 30, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 83,495 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 21,956 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,516 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 20 in Baldwin County, five in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, eight in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, five in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 11 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 18 in Dale County, 23 in Dallas County, 10 in DeKalb County, 35 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 19 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 25 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 220 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 10 in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 11 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 12 in Macon County, 25 in Madison County, 14 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 28 in Marshall County, 181 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 139 in Montgomery County, 14 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 31 in Shelby County, nine in St. Clair County, 17 in Sumter County, 12 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 61 in Tuscaloosa County, 60 in Walker County, 10 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 10 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 963

Baldwin County: 2,984

Barbour County: 539

Bibb County: 344

Blount County: 658

Bullock County: 428

Butler County: 733

Calhoun County: 1,297

Chambers County: 800

Cherokee County: 217

Chilton County: 650

Choctaw County: 265

Clarke County: 469

Clay County: 189

Cleburne County: 110

Coffee County: 672

Colbert County: 1,007

Conecuh County: 354

Coosa County: 89

Covington County: 659

Crenshaw County: 271

Cullman County: 1,050

Dale County: 738

Dallas County: 1,233

DeKalb County: 1,594

Elmore County: 1,514

Escambia County: 909

Etowah County: 1,797

Fayette County: 162

Franklin County: 1,144

Geneva County: 204

Greene County: 238

Hale County: 438

Henry County: 231

Houston County: 1,219

Jackson County: 720

Jefferson County: 10,939

Lamar County: 189

Lauderdale County: 990

Lawrence County: 281

Lee County: 2,386

Limestone County: 1,117

Lowndes County: 547

Macon County: 298

Madison County: 4,658

Marengo County: 502

Marion County: 510

Marshall County: 2,795

Mobile County: 7,879

Monroe County: 376

Montgomery County: 5,957

Morgan County: 2,098

Perry County: 411

Pickens County: 347

Pike County: 631

Randolph County: 378

Russell County: 1,143

Shelby County: 2,836

St. Clair County: 1,112

Sumter County: 352

Talladega County: 816

Tallapoosa County: 781

Tuscaloosa County: 3,755

Walker County: 1,420

Washington County: 296

Wilcox County: 395

Winston County: 411

Total: 83,495

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 83495

Reported Deaths: 1516
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10690208
Mobile7683180
Montgomery5885138
Madison450125
Tuscaloosa369461
Baldwin286520
Shelby278430
Marshall272728
Lee235640
Unassigned221049
Morgan203114
Etowah174319
DeKalb153710
Elmore148635
Walker140759
Calhoun12536
Dallas122722
Houston118712
Russell11211
Franklin111720
St. Clair10979
Limestone108011
Cullman101810
Colbert95011
Autauga94920
Lauderdale9469
Escambia87214
Chambers79638
Talladega79012
Tallapoosa77178
Dale72917
Butler72835
Jackson6903
Coffee6645
Covington65120
Chilton6375
Blount6233
Pike6167
Lowndes54124
Barbour5384
Marengo49613
Marion49624
Clarke4539
Hale43225
Bullock42511
Perry4033
Winston40110
Wilcox3929
Randolph37810
Monroe3703
Conecuh35010
Sumter35016
Pickens3409
Bibb3362
Macon29512
Washington29410
Lawrence2670
Choctaw26512
Crenshaw2643
Greene23711
Henry2273
Cherokee2117
Geneva1980
Clay1824
Lamar1772
Fayette1565
Cleburne1091
Coosa882
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 100822

Reported Deaths: 1020
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby19522273
Davidson18545194
Rutherford568249
Hamilton534445
Knox344427
Williamson302122
Sumner301468
Unassigned29315
Out of TN268812
Wilson194120
Trousdale15656
Bradley155510
Sevier15415
Montgomery152410
Putnam146513
Robertson134416
Hamblen110110
Tipton10269
Blount9577
Maury9535
Washington8402
Bedford80610
Macon79413
Hardeman73211
Lake7220
Madison70011
Bledsoe6541
Sullivan6507
Loudon5753
Fayette5748
Anderson5365
Dickson5341
Gibson4741
Cheatham4664
Dyer4595
Rhea4541
McMinn44220
Jefferson4412
Lawrence4086
Henderson3730
Lauderdale3716
Hardin3507
Cumberland3466
Cocke3421
Warren3393
Carter3334
Coffee3330
Obion3304
Smith3222
Haywood3195
Greene3165
Giles3048
Monroe2979
Roane2941
DeKalb2691
McNairy2684
Hawkins2543
Marshall2342
Franklin2323
Lincoln2181
Hickman1980
Wayne1911
Marion1834
Weakley1822
Crockett1793
Claiborne1780
White1753
Chester1690
Campbell1601
Carroll1542
Henry1510
Grainger1400
Polk1230
Decatur1200
Unicoi1200
Overton1181
Cannon1050
Jackson1030
Union1020
Grundy892
Sequatchie880
Humphreys873
Meigs840
Johnson810
Hancock702
Scott680
Morgan641
Perry640
Fentress630
Stewart630
Benton551
Clay520
Houston480
Lewis391
Moore370
Van Buren290
Pickett221

 

 

