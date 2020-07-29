Clear

81,572 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 21,947 in last 14 days

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 8:44 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 81,572 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 21,947 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,489 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 20 in Baldwin County, four in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, five in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, four in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 11 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 10 in Cullman County, 17 in Dale County, 22 in Dallas County, 10 in DeKalb County, 35 in Elmore County, 14 in Escambia County, 19 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 25 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 208 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, nine in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 11 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 12 in Macon County, 25 in Madison County, 13 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 28 in Marshall County, 180 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 138 in Montgomery County, 14 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 30 in Shelby County, nine in St. Clair County, 16 in Sumter County, 12 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 61 in Tuscaloosa County, 59 in Walker County, 10 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 10 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 949

Baldwin County: 2,865

Barbour County: 538

Bibb County: 336

Blount County: 623

Bullock County: 425

Butler County: 728

Calhoun County: 1,253

Chambers County: 796

Cherokee County: 211

Chilton County: 637

Choctaw County: 265

Clarke County: 453

Clay County: 182

Cleburne County: 109

Coffee County: 664

Colbert County: 950

Conecuh County: 350

Coosa County: 88

Covington County: 651

Crenshaw County: 264

Cullman County: 1,018

Dale County: 729

Dallas County: 1,227

DeKalb County: 1,537

Elmore County: 1,486

Escambia County: 872

Etowah County: 1,743

Fayette County: 156

Franklin County: 1,117

Geneva County: 198

Greene County: 237

Hale County: 432

Henry County: 227

Houston County: 1,187

Jackson County: 690

Jefferson County: 10,690

Lamar County: 177

Lauderdale County: 946

Lawrence County: 267

Lee County: 2,356

Limestone County: 1,080

Lowndes County: 541

Macon County: 295

Madison County: 4,501

Marengo County: 496

Marion County: 496

Marshall County: 2,727

Mobile County: 7,683

Monroe County: 370

Montgomery County: 5,885

Morgan County: 2,031

Perry County: 403

Pickens County: 340

Pike County: 616

Randolph County: 378

Russell County: 1,121

Shelby County: 2,784

St. Clair County: 1,097

Sumter County: 350

Talladega County: 790

Tallapoosa County: 771

Tuscaloosa County: 3,694

Walker County: 1,407

Washington County: 294

Wilcox County: 392

Winston County: 401

Total: 81,572

