81,572 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 21,947 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 81,572 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 21,947 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 35,401 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,489 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 20 in Baldwin County, four in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, three in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, five in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, four in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 11 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 20 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, 10 in Cullman County, 17 in Dale County, 22 in Dallas County, 10 in DeKalb County, 35 in Elmore County, 14 in Escambia County, 19 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 25 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 12 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 208 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, nine in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 11 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 12 in Macon County, 25 in Madison County, 13 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 28 in Marshall County, 180 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 138 in Montgomery County, 14 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 30 in Shelby County, nine in St. Clair County, 16 in Sumter County, 12 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 61 in Tuscaloosa County, 59 in Walker County, 10 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 10 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 949
Baldwin County: 2,865
Barbour County: 538
Bibb County: 336
Blount County: 623
Bullock County: 425
Butler County: 728
Calhoun County: 1,253
Chambers County: 796
Cherokee County: 211
Chilton County: 637
Choctaw County: 265
Clarke County: 453
Clay County: 182
Cleburne County: 109
Coffee County: 664
Colbert County: 950
Conecuh County: 350
Coosa County: 88
Covington County: 651
Crenshaw County: 264
Cullman County: 1,018
Dale County: 729
Dallas County: 1,227
DeKalb County: 1,537
Elmore County: 1,486
Escambia County: 872
Etowah County: 1,743
Fayette County: 156
Franklin County: 1,117
Geneva County: 198
Greene County: 237
Hale County: 432
Henry County: 227
Houston County: 1,187
Jackson County: 690
Jefferson County: 10,690
Lamar County: 177
Lauderdale County: 946
Lawrence County: 267
Lee County: 2,356
Limestone County: 1,080
Lowndes County: 541
Macon County: 295
Madison County: 4,501
Marengo County: 496
Marion County: 496
Marshall County: 2,727
Mobile County: 7,683
Monroe County: 370
Montgomery County: 5,885
Morgan County: 2,031
Perry County: 403
Pickens County: 340
Pike County: 616
Randolph County: 378
Russell County: 1,121
Shelby County: 2,784
St. Clair County: 1,097
Sumter County: 350
Talladega County: 790
Tallapoosa County: 771
Tuscaloosa County: 3,694
Walker County: 1,407
Washington County: 294
Wilcox County: 392
Winston County: 401
Total: 81,572