8,112 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 8:40 p.m. Monday, May 4, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 8,112 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
There are 298 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, four in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, three in Elmore County, two in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, one in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 48 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 28 in Lee County, one in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, six in Marion County, seven in Marshall County, 66 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, eight in Montgomery County, two in Pickens County, four in Randolph County, 13 in Shelby County, three in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 19 in Tallapoosa County, two in Tuscaloosa County, two in Washington County and four in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 53
Baldwin County: 188
Barbour County: 45
Bibb County: 42
Blount County: 40
Bullock County: 16
Butler County: 114
Calhoun County: 105
Chambers County: 302
Cherokee County: 16
Chilton County: 58
Choctaw County: 51
Clarke County: 43
Clay County: 22
Cleburne County: 12
Coffee County: 134
Colbert County: 41
Conecuh County: 9
Coosa County: 30
Covington County: 45
Crenshaw County: 25
Cullman County: 58
Dale County: 34
Dallas County: 65
DeKalb County: 90
Elmore County: 111
Escambia County: 32
Etowah County: 146
Fayette County: 6
Franklin County: 136
Geneva County: 11
Greene County: 61
Hale County: 56
Henry County: 27
Houston County: 97
Jackson County: 50
Jefferson County: 992
Lamar County: 12
Lauderdale County: 63
Lawrence County: 14
Lee County: 403
Limestone County: 47
Lowndes County: 75
Macon County: 40
Madison County: 237
Marengo County: 66
Marion County: 85
Marshall County: 355
Mobile County: 1,222
Monroe County: 13
Montgomery County: 438
Morgan County: 76
Perry County: 16
Pickens County: 56
Pike County: 79
Randolph County: 79
Russell County: 63
Shelby County: 328
St. Clair County: 76
Sumter County: 81
Talladega County: 64
Tallapoosa County: 298
Tuscaloosa County: 237
Walker County: 100
Washington County: 38
Wilcox County: 72
Winston County: 16
Total: 8,112
Related Content
- 8,112 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
- 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama
- 36 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- 167 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- 196 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- 215 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- 242 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- Alabama has 283 confirmed cases of coronavirus
- 386 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
- 720 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama