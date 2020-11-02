8 new coronavirus cases confirmed in North Alabama correctional facilities

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Monday confirmed more coronavirus cases in two North Alabama facilities.

Three staff members at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest reported to the state that they tested positive for the virus. One inmate at the facility tested positive.

Another three staff members tested positive at North Alabama Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur. One inmate tested positive.

The department says 85 coronavirus cases among staff and contracted staff members remain active. Among inmates, 81 cases remain active.

