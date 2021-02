Health departments in eight North Alabama counties now are taking appointments for people who are eligible to receive their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The eight counties are: Colbert, DeKalb, Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Marshall.

You can look on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility check and scheduling portal HERE.

Counties not currently showing available appointments are Franklin and Lauderdale.

