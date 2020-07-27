Clear

79,129 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 23,415 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 8:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Monday, July 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 79,129 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 23,415 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 32,510 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,446 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 17 in Baldwin County, four in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, five in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, four in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 11 in Colbert County, nine in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 19 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, nine in Cullman County, 17 in Dale County, 21 in Dallas County, nine in DeKalb County, 34 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 17 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 11 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 203 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, nine in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 10 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 12 in Macon County, 21 in Madison County, 13 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 26 in Marshall County, 176 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 138 in Montgomery County, 13 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 29 in Shelby County, nine in St. Clair County, 15 in Sumter County, nine in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 58 in Tuscaloosa County, 57 in Walker County, 10 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 10 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 932

Baldwin County: 2,727

Barbour County: 529

Bibb County: 327

Blount County: 601

Bullock County: 409

Butler County: 718

Calhoun County: 1,157

Chambers County: 779

Cherokee County: 205

Chilton County: 600

Choctaw County: 283

Clarke County: 440

Clay County: 175

Cleburne County: 101

Coffee County: 644

Colbert County: 922

Conecuh County: 340

Coosa County: 85

Covington County: 641

Crenshaw County: 229

Cullman County: 985

Dale County: 705

Dallas County: 1,207

DeKalb County: 1,498

Elmore County: 1,466

Escambia County: 841

Etowah County: 1,690

Fayette County: 144

Franklin County: 1,098

Geneva County: 192

Greene County: 235

Hale County: 429

Henry County: 223

Houston County: 1,139

Jackson County: 655

Jefferson County: 10,420

Lamar County: 167

Lauderdale County: 918

Lawrence County: 254

Lee County: 2,286

Limestone County: 1,031

Lowndes County: 538

Macon County: 291

Madison County: 4,332

Marengo County: 484

Marion County: 484

Marshall County: 2,705

Mobile County: 7,361

Monroe County: 362

Montgomery County: 5,768

Morgan County: 1,973

Perry County: 387

Pickens County: 338

Pike County: 603

Randolph County: 367

Russell County: 1,081

Shelby County: 2,684

St. Clair County: 1,015

Sumter County: 348

Talladega County: 748

Tallapoosa County: 769

Tuscaloosa County: 3,636

Walker County: 1,398

Washington County: 278

Wilcox County: 385

Winston County: 387

Total: 79,129

TAP HERE for more information on coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 79129

Reported Deaths: 1446
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10258202
Mobile7193175
Montgomery5642137
Madison424121
Tuscaloosa353658
Baldwin266517
Marshall266126
Shelby263828
Lee224340
Unassigned194345
Morgan193312
Etowah164317
DeKalb14909
Elmore143734
Walker136457
Dallas118620
Franklin107819
Calhoun10766
Houston107411
Russell10471
Limestone10069
St. Clair9798
Cullman9469
Autauga90920
Lauderdale8939
Colbert87511
Escambia81215
Chambers77637
Tallapoosa76178
Talladega7179
Butler71434
Dale67616
Jackson6483
Coffee6335
Covington63318
Pike5967
Chilton5804
Blount5781
Lowndes53124
Barbour5234
Marengo47812
Marion47324
Clarke4329
Hale42522
Bullock40811
Wilcox3849
Perry3823
Winston38010
Monroe3613
Randolph35910
Sumter33915
Conecuh3339
Pickens3329
Bibb3172
Macon28612
Washington27210
Choctaw25812
Lawrence2440
Greene23210
Crenshaw2263
Henry2133
Cherokee1947
Geneva1860
Clay1663
Lamar1611
Fayette1385
Cleburne951
Coosa862
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 93936

Reported Deaths: 967
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby18331267
Davidson17836186
Rutherford538947
Hamilton505543
Knox310023
Williamson289621
Sumner288967
Unassigned28473
Out of TN262512
Wilson184020
Trousdale15596
Bradley14499
Montgomery14399
Putnam136111
Sevier13574
Robertson127816
Tipton9318
Hamblen88310
Maury8814
Blount7847
Bedford76310
Macon76211
Lake7100
Washington6940
Hardeman67011
Bledsoe6481
Madison61110
Sullivan5856
Fayette5258
Loudon5153
Dickson4910
Cheatham4464
Rhea4441
Dyer4365
Anderson4304
McMinn42320
Gibson4091
Lawrence3756
Jefferson3632
Lauderdale3276
Henderson3130
Carter3013
Cumberland3006
Hardin2997
Warren2933
Coffee2910
Cocke2891
Smith2852
Greene2845
Obion2764
Giles2685
Haywood2604
Monroe2577
McNairy2352
Roane2301
Hawkins2112
Marshall2092
DeKalb2041
Franklin2033
Lincoln1861
Wayne1831
Hickman1730
Marion1724
Claiborne1570
White1573
Crockett1503
Weakley1491
Chester1460
Campbell1441
Carroll1282
Overton1071
Henry1061
Polk1050
Grainger1010
Unicoi980
Jackson970
Decatur940
Cannon900
Grundy852
Sequatchie790
Union770
Meigs760
Humphreys733
Hancock640
Johnson630
Perry600
Stewart580
Morgan551
Fentress500
Scott500
Benton471
Clay410
Houston410
Moore360
Lewis331
Van Buren220
Pickett181

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events