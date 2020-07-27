79,129 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 23,415 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Monday, July 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 79,129 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 23,415 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 32,510 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,446 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 17 in Baldwin County, four in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, five in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, four in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 11 in Colbert County, nine in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 19 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, nine in Cullman County, 17 in Dale County, 21 in Dallas County, nine in DeKalb County, 34 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 17 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 11 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 203 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, nine in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 10 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 12 in Macon County, 21 in Madison County, 13 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 26 in Marshall County, 176 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 138 in Montgomery County, 13 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 29 in Shelby County, nine in St. Clair County, 15 in Sumter County, nine in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 58 in Tuscaloosa County, 57 in Walker County, 10 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 10 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 932

Baldwin County: 2,727

Barbour County: 529

Bibb County: 327

Blount County: 601

Bullock County: 409

Butler County: 718

Calhoun County: 1,157

Chambers County: 779

Cherokee County: 205

Chilton County: 600

Choctaw County: 283

Clarke County: 440

Clay County: 175

Cleburne County: 101

Coffee County: 644

Colbert County: 922

Conecuh County: 340

Coosa County: 85

Covington County: 641

Crenshaw County: 229

Cullman County: 985

Dale County: 705

Dallas County: 1,207

DeKalb County: 1,498

Elmore County: 1,466

Escambia County: 841

Etowah County: 1,690

Fayette County: 144

Franklin County: 1,098

Geneva County: 192

Greene County: 235

Hale County: 429

Henry County: 223

Houston County: 1,139

Jackson County: 655

Jefferson County: 10,420

Lamar County: 167

Lauderdale County: 918

Lawrence County: 254

Lee County: 2,286

Limestone County: 1,031

Lowndes County: 538

Macon County: 291

Madison County: 4,332

Marengo County: 484

Marion County: 484

Marshall County: 2,705

Mobile County: 7,361

Monroe County: 362

Montgomery County: 5,768

Morgan County: 1,973

Perry County: 387

Pickens County: 338

Pike County: 603

Randolph County: 367

Russell County: 1,081

Shelby County: 2,684

St. Clair County: 1,015

Sumter County: 348

Talladega County: 748

Tallapoosa County: 769

Tuscaloosa County: 3,636

Walker County: 1,398

Washington County: 278

Wilcox County: 385

Winston County: 387

Total: 79,129

