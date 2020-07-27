79,129 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 23,415 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Monday, July 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 79,129 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 23,415 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 32,510 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,446 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 17 in Baldwin County, four in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 35 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, five in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, nine in Clarke County, four in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, five in Coffee County, 11 in Colbert County, nine in Conecuh County, two in Coosa County, 19 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, nine in Cullman County, 17 in Dale County, 21 in Dallas County, nine in DeKalb County, 34 in Elmore County, 15 in Escambia County, 17 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 20 in Franklin County, 11 in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 11 in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 203 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, nine in Lauderdale County, 40 in Lee County, 10 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 12 in Macon County, 21 in Madison County, 13 in Marengo County, 24 in Marion County, 26 in Marshall County, 176 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 138 in Montgomery County, 13 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, nine in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, one in Russell County, 29 in Shelby County, nine in St. Clair County, 15 in Sumter County, nine in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 58 in Tuscaloosa County, 57 in Walker County, 10 in Washington County, nine in Wilcox County, and 10 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 932
Baldwin County: 2,727
Barbour County: 529
Bibb County: 327
Blount County: 601
Bullock County: 409
Butler County: 718
Calhoun County: 1,157
Chambers County: 779
Cherokee County: 205
Chilton County: 600
Choctaw County: 283
Clarke County: 440
Clay County: 175
Cleburne County: 101
Coffee County: 644
Colbert County: 922
Conecuh County: 340
Coosa County: 85
Covington County: 641
Crenshaw County: 229
Cullman County: 985
Dale County: 705
Dallas County: 1,207
DeKalb County: 1,498
Elmore County: 1,466
Escambia County: 841
Etowah County: 1,690
Fayette County: 144
Franklin County: 1,098
Geneva County: 192
Greene County: 235
Hale County: 429
Henry County: 223
Houston County: 1,139
Jackson County: 655
Jefferson County: 10,420
Lamar County: 167
Lauderdale County: 918
Lawrence County: 254
Lee County: 2,286
Limestone County: 1,031
Lowndes County: 538
Macon County: 291
Madison County: 4,332
Marengo County: 484
Marion County: 484
Marshall County: 2,705
Mobile County: 7,361
Monroe County: 362
Montgomery County: 5,768
Morgan County: 1,973
Perry County: 387
Pickens County: 338
Pike County: 603
Randolph County: 367
Russell County: 1,081
Shelby County: 2,684
St. Clair County: 1,015
Sumter County: 348
Talladega County: 748
Tallapoosa County: 769
Tuscaloosa County: 3,636
Walker County: 1,398
Washington County: 278
Wilcox County: 385
Winston County: 387
Total: 79,129