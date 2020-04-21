75 cases of coronavirus, 1 death reported at Albertville’s Wayne Farms

Seventy-five cases of coronavirus and one death are reported at Wayne Farms in Albertville.

Frank Singleton, a spokesperson from Wayne Farms, said on Tuesday that 250 people are self-isolating or self-quarantining because they either have come in contact with someone who tested positive or wanted to take a leave of absence out of precaution.

The death was confirmed on Saturday. Singleton said the person last worked on April 9, and on that day, the employee reported that he didn't feel well and went home. The employee did not go back to work.

According to Singleton, the company was told the employee was confirmed positive on April 17 by the Alabama Department of Public Health. He said the employee died on April 18.

About 850 people work at the facility in Albertville. Singleton said it is still open, and there are no plans to close it.

The facility is, however, reducing its production schedule so employees will be able to distance themselves. Singleton said they have infrared thermometers and are taking temperatures. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they are asked to go home.

Singleton said the facility is also giving employees masks and personal protective equipment for free. He said they are communicating with employees and customers, and they met with employees on Monday to let them know about the death and remind them about safety protocols.