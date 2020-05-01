Clear

7,294 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

Posted: May 1, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 9:04 p.m. Friday, May 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 7,294 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 289 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, four in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, two in Elmore County, two in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, one in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 48 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 29 in Lee County, one in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, six in Marion County, seven in Marshall County, 61 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, six in Montgomery County, two in Pickens County, four in Randolph County, 13 in Shelby County, three in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 18 in Tallapoosa County, two in Tuscaloosa County, two in Washington County and threein Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 42

Baldwin County: 175

Barbour County: 42

Bibb County: 42

Blount County: 39

Bullock County: 14

Butler County: 65

Calhoun County: 93

Chambers County: 290

Cherokee County: 15

Chilton County: 52

Choctaw County: 49

Clarke County: 34

Clay County: 21

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 117

Colbert County: 33

Conecuh County: 9

Coosa County: 29

Covington County: 38

Crenshaw County: 19

Cullman County: 57

Dale County: 27

Dallas County: 42

DeKalb County: 76

Elmore County: 88

Escambia County: 29

Etowah County: 139

Fayette County: 6

Franklin County: 78

Geneva County: 9

Greene County: 54

Hale County: 50

Henry County: 24

Houston County: 90

Jackson County: 49

Jefferson County: 929

Lamar County: 11

Lauderdale County: 50

Lawrence County: 13

Lee County: 391

Limestone County: 44

Lowndes County: 67

Macon County: 37

Madison County: 225

Marengo County: 52

Marion County: 78

Marshall County: 328

Mobile County: 1,099

Monroe County: 13

Montgomery County: 355

Morgan County: 71

Perry County: 10

Pickens County: 50

Pike County: 69

Randolph County: 62

Russell County: 60

Shelby County: 320

St. Clair County: 73

Sumter County: 68

Talladega County: 61

Tallapoosa County: 286

Tuscaloosa County: 210

Walker County: 97

Washington County: 35

Wilcox County: 67

Winston County: 15

Total: 7,294

Most Popular Stories

Community Events