Alabama's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now more than 7,000

As of 2:39 p.m. Thursday, April 30, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 7,019 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 269 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, two in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, two in Elmore County, one in Escambia County, nine in Etowah County, one in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 46 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 29 in Lee County, one in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, six in Marion County, six in Marshall County, 53 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, six in Montgomery County, one in Pickens County, four in Randolph County, 12 in Shelby County, two in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 18 in Tallapoosa County, one in Tuscaloosa County, one in Washington County and two in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 44

Baldwin County: 174

Barbour County: 37

Bibb County: 42

Blount County: 37

Bullock County: 12

Butler County: 51

Calhoun County: 94

Chambers County: 295

Cherokee County: 15

Chilton County: 53

Choctaw County: 41

Clarke County: 32

Clay County: 21

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 107

Colbert County: 29

Conecuh County: 9

Coosa County: 31

Covington County: 36

Crenshaw County: 19

Cullman County: 55

Dale County: 27

Dallas County: 41

DeKalb County: 75

Elmore County: 86

Escambia County: 28

Etowah County: 138

Fayette County: 6

Franklin County: 47

Geneva County: 9

Greene County: 50

Hale County: 46

Henry County: 23

Houston County: 89

Jackson County: 49

Jefferson County: 886

Lamar County: 10

Lauderdale County: 36

Lawrence County: 12

Lee County: 394

Limestone County: 44

Lowndes County: 62

Macon County: 37

Madison County: 226

Marengo County: 46

Marion County: 75

Marshall County: 317

Mobile County: 1,057

Monroe County: 13

Montgomery County: 328

Morgan County: 68

Perry County: 9

Pickens County: 48

Pike County: 67

Randolph County: 62

Russell County: 55

Shelby County: 320

St. Clair County: 71

Sumter County: 59

Talladega County: 60

Tallapoosa County: 282

Tuscaloosa County: 206

Walker County: 96

Washington County: 34

Wilcox County: 64

Winston County: 15

Total: 7,019

