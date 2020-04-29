Clear
6,925 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 8:54 PM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 9:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 6,925 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 262 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, two in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, two in Elmore County, one in Escambia County, eight in Etowah County, one in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 43 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 28 in Lee County, one in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, six in Marion County, six in Marshall County, 53 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, six in Montgomery County, one in Pickens County, four in Randolph County, 11 in Shelby County, two in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 18 in Tallapoosa County, one in Tuscaloosa County, one in Washington County and one in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 43

Baldwin County: 173

Barbour County: 37

Bibb County: 42

Blount County: 36

Bullock County: 12

Butler County: 51

Calhoun County: 93

Chambers County: 293

Cherokee County: 15

Chilton County: 53

Choctaw County: 39

Clarke County: 31

Clay County: 21

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 107

Colbert County: 29

Conecuh County: 9

Coosa County: 31

Covington County: 36

Crenshaw County: 17

Cullman County: 55

Dale County: 25

Dallas County: 37

DeKalb County: 77

Elmore County: 84

Escambia County: 27

Etowah County: 139

Fayette County: 6

Franklin County: 45

Geneva County: 9

Greene County: 50

Hale County: 43

Henry County: 23

Houston County: 87

Jackson County: 47

Jefferson County: 881

Lamar County: 10

Lauderdale County: 33

Lawrence County: 12

Lee County: 386

Limestone County: 44

Lowndes County: 59

Macon County: 36

Madison County: 224

Marengo County: 46

Marion County: 75

Marshall County: 316

Mobile County: 1,041

Monroe County: 12

Montgomery County: 318

Morgan County: 67

Perry County: 9

Pickens County: 48

Pike County: 67

Randolph County: 62

Russell County: 55

Shelby County: 320

St. Clair County: 70

Sumter County: 56

Talladega County: 59

Tallapoosa County: 280

Tuscaloosa County: 203

Walker County: 93

Washington County: 34

Wilcox County: 62

Winston County: 13

Total: 6,925

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6925

Reported Deaths: 262
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile99446
Jefferson86141
Lee37725
Shelby31910
Marshall3136
Montgomery3025
Chambers29119
Tallapoosa27917
Madison2224
Tuscaloosa1990
Baldwin1713
Etowah1308
Coffee1050
Walker940
Calhoun923
Houston843
Elmore821
Marion766
DeKalb762
St. Clair700
Morgan680
Pike650
Randolph624
Wilcox601
Talladega592
Sumter552
Russell550
Lowndes531
Chilton521
Cullman520
Pickens471
Greene471
Jackson462
Butler451
Limestone440
Franklin440
Marengo443
Bibb420
Hale412
Autauga404
Choctaw390
Dallas373
Barbour370
Macon352
Covington351
Blount340
Washington331
Coosa311
Lauderdale302
Clarke281
Colbert272
Escambia271
Dale250
Henry221
Clay191
Crenshaw160
Cherokee150
Winston130
Lawrence120
Cleburne121
Monroe121
Bullock120
Lamar100
Perry90
Conecuh90
Geneva80
Fayette50
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10052

Reported Deaths: 188
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson238325
Shelby237644
Sumner60835
Bledsoe5890
Rutherford43410
Williamson3998
Out of TN2512
Wilson2493
Knox2145
Bedford1672
Hamilton14913
Montgomery1392
Robertson1390
Madison1281
Putnam1155
Tipton960
Dickson710
McMinn700
Cumberland701
Blount553
Washington540
Fayette531
Trousdale501
Lake500
Sullivan471
Sevier461
Bradley461
Hickman430
Greene422
Cheatham420
Gibson411
Maury400
Macon393
Unassigned350
Dyer330
Coffee330
Franklin321
Hawkins302
Grundy281
Marion281
Loudon280
Anderson241
Marshall221
Smith201
Haywood191
Jefferson180
Weakley180
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Lauderdale170
Hamblen172
Cocke160
Monroe141
DeKalb140
Campbell141
Carter121
Lincoln120
Obion121
Cannon110
Hardeman110
Scott110
McNairy110
Henry110
Humphreys101
Chester100
Polk80
Perry80
Overton80
Warren70
Roane70
Jackson70
Stewart70
Crockett70
Benton61
Meigs60
Morgan60
Henderson60
Hardin50
White50
Claiborne50
Clay50
Grainger50
Giles50
Sequatchie50
Fentress40
Decatur40
Wayne40
Houston40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Rhea30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

