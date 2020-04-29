6,925 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 6,925 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
There are 262 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, two in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, two in Elmore County, one in Escambia County, eight in Etowah County, one in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 43 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 28 in Lee County, one in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, six in Marion County, six in Marshall County, 53 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, six in Montgomery County, one in Pickens County, four in Randolph County, 11 in Shelby County, two in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 18 in Tallapoosa County, one in Tuscaloosa County, one in Washington County and one in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 43
Baldwin County: 173
Barbour County: 37
Bibb County: 42
Blount County: 36
Bullock County: 12
Butler County: 51
Calhoun County: 93
Chambers County: 293
Cherokee County: 15
Chilton County: 53
Choctaw County: 39
Clarke County: 31
Clay County: 21
Cleburne County: 12
Coffee County: 107
Colbert County: 29
Conecuh County: 9
Coosa County: 31
Covington County: 36
Crenshaw County: 17
Cullman County: 55
Dale County: 25
Dallas County: 37
DeKalb County: 77
Elmore County: 84
Escambia County: 27
Etowah County: 139
Fayette County: 6
Franklin County: 45
Geneva County: 9
Greene County: 50
Hale County: 43
Henry County: 23
Houston County: 87
Jackson County: 47
Jefferson County: 881
Lamar County: 10
Lauderdale County: 33
Lawrence County: 12
Lee County: 386
Limestone County: 44
Lowndes County: 59
Macon County: 36
Madison County: 224
Marengo County: 46
Marion County: 75
Marshall County: 316
Mobile County: 1,041
Monroe County: 12
Montgomery County: 318
Morgan County: 67
Perry County: 9
Pickens County: 48
Pike County: 67
Randolph County: 62
Russell County: 55
Shelby County: 320
St. Clair County: 70
Sumter County: 56
Talladega County: 59
Tallapoosa County: 280
Tuscaloosa County: 203
Walker County: 93
Washington County: 34
Wilcox County: 62
Winston County: 13
Total: 6,925
