69 new cases of coronavirus confirmed among inmates at Decatur correctional facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed 69 new cases of coronavirus among inmates at the North Alabama Community-Based Facility/ Community Work Center in Decatur on Tuesday. It also confirmed four new cases among staff members.

In total, the department says there are 84 active cases among inmates and 25 among staff members, as of Tuesday.

The department also confirmed new cases at Loxley Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center on Tuesday. It confirmed one new case in a staff member and 94 new cases among inmates.

You can find the Alabama Department of Corrections’ coronavirus dashboard here.