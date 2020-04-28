6,750 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 6,750 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 242 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, three in Baldwin County, one in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 19 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, one in Elmore County, one in Escambia County, eight in Etowah County, one in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 41 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 25 in Lee County, one in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, six in Marion County, six in Marshall County, 46 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, five in Montgomery County, one in Pickens County, four in Randolph County, 10 in Shelby County, two in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 17 in Tallapoosa County, one in Washington County and one in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 40

Baldwin County: 171

Barbour County: 37

Bibb County: 42

Blount County: 34

Bullock County: 12

Butler County: 45

Calhoun County: 92

Chambers County: 291

Cherokee County: 15

Chilton County: 52

Choctaw County: 39

Clarke County: 28

Clay County: 19

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 105

Colbert County: 27

Conecuh County: 9

Coosa County: 31

Covington County: 35

Crenshaw County: 16

Cullman County: 52

Dale County: 25

Dallas County: 37

DeKalb County: 76

Elmore County: 82

Escambia County: 27

Etowah County: 130

Fayette County: 5

Franklin County: 44

Geneva County: 8

Greene County: 47

Hale County: 41

Henry County: 22

Houston County: 84

Jackson County: 46

Jefferson County: 861

Lamar County: 10

Lauderdale County: 30

Lawrence County: 12

Lee County: 377

Limestone County: 44

Lowndes County: 53

Macon County: 35

Madison County: 222

Marengo County: 44

Marion County: 76

Marshall County: 313

Mobile County: 994

Monroe County: 12

Montgomery County: 302

Morgan County: 68

Perry County: 9

Pickens County: 47

Pike County: 65

Randolph County: 62

Russell County: 55

Shelby County: 319

St. Clair County: 70

Sumter County: 55

Talladega County: 59

Tallapoosa County: 279

Tuscaloosa County: 199

Walker County: 94

Washington County: 33

Wilcox County: 60

Winston County: 13

Total: 6,750

