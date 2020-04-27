Clear

6,539 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 8:42 PM
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 8:44 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Monday, April 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 6,539 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 228 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, three in Baldwin County, one in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 18 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, one in Elmore County, one in Escambia County, eight in Etowah County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 36 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 24 in Lee County, one in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, six in Marion County, five in Marshall County, 43 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, five in Montgomery County, one in Pickens County, four in Randolph County, nine in Shelby County, two in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 17 in Tallapoosa County, one in Washington County and one in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 39

Baldwin County: 168

Barbour County: 35

Bibb County: 42

Blount County: 34

Bullock County: 12

Butler County: 34

Calhoun County: 90

Chambers County: 289

Cherokee County: 14

Chilton County: 51

Choctaw County: 39

Clarke County: 27

Clay County: 19

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 98

Colbert County: 23

Conecuh County: 9

Coosa County: 30

Covington County: 34

Crenshaw County: 12

Cullman County: 52

Dale County: 25

Dallas County: 37

DeKalb County: 74

Elmore County: 79

Escambia County: 26

Etowah County: 126

Fayette County: 5

Franklin County: 43

Geneva County: 8

Greene County: 46

Hale County: 41

Henry County: 22

Houston County: 79

Jackson County: 45

Jefferson County: 839

Lamar County: 10

Lauderdale County: 31

Lawrence County: 12

Lee County: 368

Limestone County: 42

Lowndes County: 39

Macon County: 34

Madison County: 214

Marengo County: 43

Marion County: 75

Marshall County: 310

Mobile County: 942

Monroe County: 11

Montgomery County: 292

Morgan County: 65

Perry County: 9

Pickens County: 47

Pike County: 65

Randolph County: 61

Russell County: 53

Shelby County: 318

St. Clair County: 63

Sumter County: 55

Talladega County: 58

Tallapoosa County: 275

Tuscaloosa County: 195

Walker County: 93

Washington County: 27

Wilcox County: 58

Winston County: 11

Total: 6,539

