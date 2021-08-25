641 Covid cases reported among students, staff in Madison County School System

The Madison County School System reports there are 641 positive cases of coronavirus among its students and staff as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

This is an increase from last week's number of 503 positive cases of coronavirus in the system.

That number includes both students and staff. The system has 19,725 students.

The data does not identify how many cases are students and how many are staff members.

Sparkman High School has the largest number of cases, with 63. Walnut Grove Elementary School has the lowest number of cases, with 4.

The wearing of masks is required in the school system.

See the complete school system from this week and last week below: