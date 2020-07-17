Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

62,111 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 19,997 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Friday, July 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 62,111 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 19,997 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 29,736 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,232 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 13 in Baldwin County, three in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 32 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 32 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, three in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, eight in Colbert County, nine in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 16 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, seven in Cullman County, three in Dale County, 13 in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 27 in Elmore County, 13 in Escambia County, 15 in Etowah County, three in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, eight in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 182 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, eight in Lauderdale County, 38 in Lee County, five in Limestone County, 23 in Lowndes County, 10 in Macon County, 14 in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 13 in Marshall County, 161 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 121 in Montgomery County, 10 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, seven in Pickens County, six in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, 27 in Shelby County, four in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, eight in Talladega County, 72 in Tallapoosa County, 55 in Tuscaloosa County, 48 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and seven in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 773

Baldwin County: 1,669

Barbour County: 448

Bibb County: 251

Blount County: 406

Bullock County: 388

Butler County: 665

Calhoun County: 703

Chambers County: 717

Cherokee County: 150

Chilton County: 408

Choctaw County: 227

Clarke County: 369

Clay County: 97

Cleburne County: 67

Coffee County: 493

Colbert County: 670

Conecuh County: 270

Coosa County: 69

Covington County: 490

Crenshaw County: 146

Cullman County: 760

Dale County: 490

Dallas County: 1,074

DeKalb County: 1,216

Elmore County: 1,165

Escambia County: 590

Etowah County: 1,236

Fayette County: 111

Franklin County: 996

Geneva County: 118

Greene County: 212

Hale County: 387

Henry County: 172

Houston County: 737

Jackson County: 540

Jefferson County: 8,105

Lamar County: 114

Lauderdale County: 701

Lawrence County: 173

Lee County: 1,922

Limestone County: 787

Lowndes County: 503

Macon County: 244

Madison County: 3,148

Marengo County: 395

Marion County: 385

Marshall County: 2,263

Mobile County: 5,713

Monroe County: 303

Montgomery County: 4,855

Morgan County: 1,577

Perry County: 294

Pickens County: 293

Pike County: 523

Randolph County: 297

Russell County: 857

Shelby County: 2,055

St. Clair County: 738

Sumter County: 312

Talladega County: 537

Tallapoosa County: 678

Tuscaloosa County: 2,994

Walker County: 1,202

Washington County: 191

Wilcox County: 337

Winston County: 335

Total: 62,111

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 62111

Reported Deaths: 1232
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7809181
Mobile5514158
Montgomery4806118
Madison297313
Tuscaloosa293154
Marshall220613
Shelby197227
Lee186137
Baldwin157913
Morgan15167
DeKalb11857
Etowah117514
Walker116043
Elmore114826
Dallas106512
Franklin97916
Unassigned93030
Russell8110
Autauga76519
Limestone7484
Cullman7296
Chambers71032
Houston7088
St. Clair7064
Lauderdale6907
Tallapoosa67272
Butler66231
Calhoun6596
Colbert6458
Escambia57112
Pike5196
Jackson5153
Talladega5077
Lowndes50023
Coffee4834
Covington47814
Dale4543
Barbour4443
Blount3951
Marengo38811
Chilton3873
Bullock38410
Hale38323
Marion36514
Clarke3526
Wilcox3348
Winston3307
Sumter30913
Monroe2953
Randolph29010
Pickens2867
Perry2783
Conecuh2688
Bibb2432
Macon2409
Choctaw22212
Greene2099
Washington1809
Henry1673
Lawrence1620
Cherokee1467
Crenshaw1453
Geneva1130
Fayette1043
Lamar1011
Clay962
Coosa681
Cleburne631
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 71540

Reported Deaths: 796
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby15324233
Davidson14982160
Rutherford411440
Hamilton384039
Sumner226457
Williamson221718
Knox199117
Out of TN185210
Trousdale15286
Wilson141218
Putnam11367
Bradley11146
Robertson108414
Unassigned10570
Sevier10104
Montgomery9747
Tipton7637
Lake6980
Macon6807
Bedford65410
Bledsoe6361
Hamblen5715
Maury5574
Hardeman5034
Madison4282
Fayette4246
Blount4164
Rhea3700
Loudon3683
Dyer3373
Washington3360
Cheatham3324
McMinn32619
Dickson3230
Sullivan3055
Lawrence2726
Gibson2591
Anderson2522
Cumberland2445
Lauderdale2294
Jefferson2271
Smith2052
Warren1891
Greene1872
Cocke1801
Haywood1723
Hardin1717
Coffee1680
Monroe1657
Giles1631
Obion1553
Marshall1502
McNairy1461
Carter1412
Franklin1363
Wayne1350
Henderson1320
Hickman1290
DeKalb1280
Lincoln1260
Hawkins1172
White1173
Marion1134
Roane1050
Chester990
Weakley941
Claiborne910
Overton881
Crockett843
Campbell791
Grundy712
Carroll691
Grainger670
Cannon660
Jackson650
Polk630
Unicoi630
Henry600
Humphreys552
Sequatchie540
Johnson510
Decatur490
Perry470
Meigs430
Morgan381
Fentress360
Stewart350
Scott320
Union320
Clay310
Moore280
Benton261
Houston250
Hancock240
Van Buren140
Lewis130
Pickett90

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events