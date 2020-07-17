62,111 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 19,997 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Friday, July 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 62,111 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 19,997 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 29,736 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,232 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 13 in Baldwin County, three in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 32 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 32 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, three in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, eight in Colbert County, nine in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 16 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, seven in Cullman County, three in Dale County, 13 in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 27 in Elmore County, 13 in Escambia County, 15 in Etowah County, three in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, eight in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 182 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, eight in Lauderdale County, 38 in Lee County, five in Limestone County, 23 in Lowndes County, 10 in Macon County, 14 in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 13 in Marshall County, 161 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 121 in Montgomery County, 10 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, seven in Pickens County, six in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, 27 in Shelby County, four in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, eight in Talladega County, 72 in Tallapoosa County, 55 in Tuscaloosa County, 48 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and seven in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 773
Baldwin County: 1,669
Barbour County: 448
Bibb County: 251
Blount County: 406
Bullock County: 388
Butler County: 665
Calhoun County: 703
Chambers County: 717
Cherokee County: 150
Chilton County: 408
Choctaw County: 227
Clarke County: 369
Clay County: 97
Cleburne County: 67
Coffee County: 493
Colbert County: 670
Conecuh County: 270
Coosa County: 69
Covington County: 490
Crenshaw County: 146
Cullman County: 760
Dale County: 490
Dallas County: 1,074
DeKalb County: 1,216
Elmore County: 1,165
Escambia County: 590
Etowah County: 1,236
Fayette County: 111
Franklin County: 996
Geneva County: 118
Greene County: 212
Hale County: 387
Henry County: 172
Houston County: 737
Jackson County: 540
Jefferson County: 8,105
Lamar County: 114
Lauderdale County: 701
Lawrence County: 173
Lee County: 1,922
Limestone County: 787
Lowndes County: 503
Macon County: 244
Madison County: 3,148
Marengo County: 395
Marion County: 385
Marshall County: 2,263
Mobile County: 5,713
Monroe County: 303
Montgomery County: 4,855
Morgan County: 1,577
Perry County: 294
Pickens County: 293
Pike County: 523
Randolph County: 297
Russell County: 857
Shelby County: 2,055
St. Clair County: 738
Sumter County: 312
Talladega County: 537
Tallapoosa County: 678
Tuscaloosa County: 2,994
Walker County: 1,202
Washington County: 191
Wilcox County: 337
Winston County: 335
Total: 62,111