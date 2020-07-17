62,111 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 19,997 in last 14 days

As of 8:40 p.m. Friday, July 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 62,111 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 19,997 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 29,736 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,232 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 20 in Autauga County, 13 in Baldwin County, three in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 32 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 32 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, three in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, eight in Colbert County, nine in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 16 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, seven in Cullman County, three in Dale County, 13 in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 27 in Elmore County, 13 in Escambia County, 15 in Etowah County, three in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, eight in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 182 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, eight in Lauderdale County, 38 in Lee County, five in Limestone County, 23 in Lowndes County, 10 in Macon County, 14 in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 13 in Marshall County, 161 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 121 in Montgomery County, 10 in Morgan County, three in Perry County, seven in Pickens County, six in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, 27 in Shelby County, four in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, eight in Talladega County, 72 in Tallapoosa County, 55 in Tuscaloosa County, 48 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and seven in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 773

Baldwin County: 1,669

Barbour County: 448

Bibb County: 251

Blount County: 406

Bullock County: 388

Butler County: 665

Calhoun County: 703

Chambers County: 717

Cherokee County: 150

Chilton County: 408

Choctaw County: 227

Clarke County: 369

Clay County: 97

Cleburne County: 67

Coffee County: 493

Colbert County: 670

Conecuh County: 270

Coosa County: 69

Covington County: 490

Crenshaw County: 146

Cullman County: 760

Dale County: 490

Dallas County: 1,074

DeKalb County: 1,216

Elmore County: 1,165

Escambia County: 590

Etowah County: 1,236

Fayette County: 111

Franklin County: 996

Geneva County: 118

Greene County: 212

Hale County: 387

Henry County: 172

Houston County: 737

Jackson County: 540

Jefferson County: 8,105

Lamar County: 114

Lauderdale County: 701

Lawrence County: 173

Lee County: 1,922

Limestone County: 787

Lowndes County: 503

Macon County: 244

Madison County: 3,148

Marengo County: 395

Marion County: 385

Marshall County: 2,263

Mobile County: 5,713

Monroe County: 303

Montgomery County: 4,855

Morgan County: 1,577

Perry County: 294

Pickens County: 293

Pike County: 523

Randolph County: 297

Russell County: 857

Shelby County: 2,055

St. Clair County: 738

Sumter County: 312

Talladega County: 537

Tallapoosa County: 678

Tuscaloosa County: 2,994

Walker County: 1,202

Washington County: 191

Wilcox County: 337

Winston County: 335

Total: 62,111

