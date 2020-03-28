702 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama

As of 5:34 p.m. Saturday, the number of cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased to 702 according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The number of deaths in the state remains at 3. Those deaths occurred in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 6

Baldwin County: 10

Blount County: 5

Bullock County: 3

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 3

Chambers County: 17

Cherokee County: 1

Chilton County: 7

Choctaw County: 1

Clay County: 2

Cleburne County: 4

Colbert County: 1

Coosa County: 2

Covington County: 2

Crenshaw County: 1

Cullman County: 7

Dallas County: 2

DeKalb County: 4

Elmore County: 13

Escambia County: 1

Etowah County: 6

Franklin County: 3

Greene County: 3

Houston County: 4

Jackson County: 5

Jefferson County: 196

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 13

Lawrence County: 3

Lee County: 56

Limestone County: 16

Lowndes County: 1

Madison County: 62

Marengo County: 3

Marion County: 9

Marshall County: 4

Mobile County: 34

Monroe County: 1

Montgomery County: 18

Morgan County: 15

Pickens County: 1

Pike County: 4

Randolph County: 2

Russell County: 1

St. Clair County: 10

Shelby County: 72

Talladega County: 4

Tallapoosa County: 5

Tuscaloosa County: 23

Walker County: 28

Washington County: 2

Wilcox County: 2

Winston County: 2

Total: 702

