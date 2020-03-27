604 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama; Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties see increases

As of 4:34 p.m. Friday, the number of cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased to 604.

The Alabama Department of Public Health also says 4,755 total tests have been administered.

The number of deaths in the state remains at 3. Those deaths occurred in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties.

Since earlier Friday, the number of cases in Madison County has increased by 7; the number of cases in Limestone County has increased by 2; and there is 1 more case in Morgan County.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 6

Baldwin County: 5

Blount County: 4

Bullock County: 2

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 3

Chambers County: 15

Cherokee County: 1

Chilton County: 7

Choctaw County: 1

Clay County: 1

Cleburne County: 3

Colbert County: 1

Coosa County: 2

Crenshaw County: 1

Cullman County: 7

Dallas County: 2

DeKalb County: 1

Elmore County: 12

Etowah County: 4

Franklin County: 3

Greene County: 1

Houston County: 3

Jackson County: 4

Jefferson County: 179

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 9

Lawrence County: 2

Lee County: 49

Limestone County: 15

Lowndes County: 1

Madison County: 53

Marengo County: 2

Marion County: 7

Marshall County: 4

Mobile County: 23

Montgomery County: 18

Morgan County: 10

Pickens County: 1

Pike County: 3

Randolph County: 1

Russell County: 1

St. Clair County: 9

Shelby County: 67

Talladega County: 4

Tallapoosa County: 4

Tuscaloosa County: 21

Walker County: 23

Washington County: 2

Wilcox County: 2

Winston County: 2

Total: 604

