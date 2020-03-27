Clear
BREAKING NEWS 604 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama; Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties see increases Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

604 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama; Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties see increases

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 4:38 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 4:47 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 4:34 p.m. Friday, the number of cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased to 604.

The Alabama Department of Public Health also says 4,755 total tests have been administered.

The number of deaths in the state remains at 3. Those deaths occurred in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties.

Since earlier Friday, the number of cases in Madison County has increased by 7; the number of cases in Limestone County has increased by 2; and there is 1 more case in Morgan County.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 6

Baldwin County: 5

Blount County: 4

Bullock County: 2

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 3

Chambers County: 15

Cherokee County: 1

Chilton County: 7

Choctaw County: 1

Clay County: 1

Cleburne County: 3

Colbert County: 1

Coosa County: 2

Crenshaw County: 1

Cullman County: 7

Dallas County: 2

DeKalb County: 1

Elmore County: 12

Etowah County: 4

Franklin County: 3

Greene County: 1

Houston County: 3

Jackson County: 4

Jefferson County: 179

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 9

Lawrence County: 2

Lee County: 49

Limestone County: 15

Lowndes County: 1

Madison County: 53

Marengo County: 2

Marion County: 7

Marshall County: 4

Mobile County: 23

Montgomery County: 18

Morgan County: 10

Pickens County: 1

Pike County: 3

Randolph County: 1

Russell County: 1

St. Clair County: 9

Shelby County: 67

Talladega County: 4

Tallapoosa County: 4

Tuscaloosa County: 21

Walker County: 23

Washington County: 2

Wilcox County: 2

Winston County: 2

Total: 604

Get more coronavirus information and sign up for WAAY 31's coronavirus newsletter here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events