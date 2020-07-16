60,158 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 18,963 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, July 16, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 60,158 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 18963 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 29,736 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,200 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 19 in Autauga County, 13 in Baldwin County, three in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 31 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 32 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, three in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, eight in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 14 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, three in Dale County, 12 in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 26 in Elmore County, 12 in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, three in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, eight in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 181 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, seven in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, four in Limestone County, 23 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, 13 in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 13 in Marshall County, 158 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 118 in Montgomery County, seven in Morgan County, three in Perry County, seven in Pickens County, six in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, 27 in Shelby County, four in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 72 in Tallapoosa County, 54 in Tuscaloosa County, 43 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and seven in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 765
Baldwin County: 1,579
Barbour County: 444
Bibb County: 243
Blount County: 395
Bullock County: 384
Butler County: 662
Calhoun County: 659
Chambers County: 710
Cherokee County: 146
Chilton County: 387
Choctaw County: 222
Clarke County: 352
Clay County: 96
Cleburne County: 63
Coffee County: 483
Colbert County: 645
Conecuh County: 268
Coosa County: 68
Covington County: 478
Crenshaw County: 145
Cullman County: 729
Dale County: 454
Dallas County: 1,065
DeKalb County: 1,185
Elmore County: 1,148
Escambia County: 571
Etowah County: 1,175
Fayette County: 104
Franklin County: 979
Geneva County: 113
Greene County: 209
Hale County: 383
Henry County: 167
Houston County: 708
Jackson County: 515
Jefferson County: 7,809
Lamar County: 101
Lauderdale County: 690
Lawrence County: 162
Lee County: 1,861
Limestone County: 748
Lowndes County: 500
Macon County: 240
Madison County: 2,973
Marengo County: 388
Marion County: 365
Marshall County: 2,206
Mobile County: 5,514
Monroe County: 295
Montgomery County: 4,806
Morgan County: 1,516
Perry County: 278
Pickens County: 286
Pike County: 519
Randolph County: 290
Russell County: 811
Shelby County: 1,972
St. Clair County: 706
Sumter County: 309
Talladega County: 507
Tallapoosa County: 672
Tuscaloosa County: 2,931
Walker County: 1,160
Washington County: 180
Wilcox County: 334
Winston County: 330
Total: 60,158