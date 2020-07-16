60,158 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 18,963 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, July 16, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 60,158 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 18963 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 29,736 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,200 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 19 in Autauga County, 13 in Baldwin County, three in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 31 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 32 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, three in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, eight in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 14 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, three in Dale County, 12 in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 26 in Elmore County, 12 in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, three in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, eight in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 181 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, seven in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, four in Limestone County, 23 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, 13 in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 13 in Marshall County, 158 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 118 in Montgomery County, seven in Morgan County, three in Perry County, seven in Pickens County, six in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, 27 in Shelby County, four in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 72 in Tallapoosa County, 54 in Tuscaloosa County, 43 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and seven in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 765

Baldwin County: 1,579

Barbour County: 444

Bibb County: 243

Blount County: 395

Bullock County: 384

Butler County: 662

Calhoun County: 659

Chambers County: 710

Cherokee County: 146

Chilton County: 387

Choctaw County: 222

Clarke County: 352

Clay County: 96

Cleburne County: 63

Coffee County: 483

Colbert County: 645

Conecuh County: 268

Coosa County: 68

Covington County: 478

Crenshaw County: 145

Cullman County: 729

Dale County: 454

Dallas County: 1,065

DeKalb County: 1,185

Elmore County: 1,148

Escambia County: 571

Etowah County: 1,175

Fayette County: 104

Franklin County: 979

Geneva County: 113

Greene County: 209

Hale County: 383

Henry County: 167

Houston County: 708

Jackson County: 515

Jefferson County: 7,809

Lamar County: 101

Lauderdale County: 690

Lawrence County: 162

Lee County: 1,861

Limestone County: 748

Lowndes County: 500

Macon County: 240

Madison County: 2,973

Marengo County: 388

Marion County: 365

Marshall County: 2,206

Mobile County: 5,514

Monroe County: 295

Montgomery County: 4,806

Morgan County: 1,516

Perry County: 278

Pickens County: 286

Pike County: 519

Randolph County: 290

Russell County: 811

Shelby County: 1,972

St. Clair County: 706

Sumter County: 309

Talladega County: 507

Tallapoosa County: 672

Tuscaloosa County: 2,931

Walker County: 1,160

Washington County: 180

Wilcox County: 334

Winston County: 330

Total: 60,158

