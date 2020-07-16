Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

60,158 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 18,963 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 9:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, July 16, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 60,158 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 18963 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 29,736 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,200 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 19 in Autauga County, 13 in Baldwin County, three in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 31 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 32 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, three in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, eight in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 14 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, three in Dale County, 12 in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 26 in Elmore County, 12 in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, three in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, eight in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 181 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, seven in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, four in Limestone County, 23 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, 13 in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 13 in Marshall County, 158 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 118 in Montgomery County, seven in Morgan County, three in Perry County, seven in Pickens County, six in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, 27 in Shelby County, four in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 72 in Tallapoosa County, 54 in Tuscaloosa County, 43 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and seven in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 765

Baldwin County: 1,579

Barbour County: 444

Bibb County: 243

Blount County: 395

Bullock County: 384

Butler County: 662

Calhoun County: 659

Chambers County: 710

Cherokee County: 146

Chilton County: 387

Choctaw County: 222

Clarke County: 352

Clay County: 96

Cleburne County: 63

Coffee County: 483

Colbert County: 645

Conecuh County: 268

Coosa County: 68

Covington County: 478

Crenshaw County: 145

Cullman County: 729

Dale County: 454

Dallas County: 1,065

DeKalb County: 1,185

Elmore County: 1,148

Escambia County: 571

Etowah County: 1,175

Fayette County: 104

Franklin County: 979

Geneva County: 113

Greene County: 209

Hale County: 383

Henry County: 167

Houston County: 708

Jackson County: 515

Jefferson County: 7,809

Lamar County: 101

Lauderdale County: 690

Lawrence County: 162

Lee County: 1,861

Limestone County: 748

Lowndes County: 500

Macon County: 240

Madison County: 2,973

Marengo County: 388

Marion County: 365

Marshall County: 2,206

Mobile County: 5,514

Monroe County: 295

Montgomery County: 4,806

Morgan County: 1,516

Perry County: 278

Pickens County: 286

Pike County: 519

Randolph County: 290

Russell County: 811

Shelby County: 1,972

St. Clair County: 706

Sumter County: 309

Talladega County: 507

Tallapoosa County: 672

Tuscaloosa County: 2,931

Walker County: 1,160

Washington County: 180

Wilcox County: 334

Winston County: 330

Total: 60,158

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 77°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 60158

Reported Deaths: 1200
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7449176
Mobile5349157
Montgomery4732118
Madison290112
Tuscaloosa283754
Marshall213313
Shelby188027
Lee179337
Baldwin149912
Morgan14897
DeKalb11457
Etowah113614
Walker113537
Elmore111825
Dallas103312
Franklin97016
Unassigned84228
Russell7610
Autauga74318
Limestone7254
Cullman7136
Chambers69932
Houston6848
St. Clair6714
Lauderdale6647
Tallapoosa66272
Butler65931
Calhoun6426
Colbert6138
Escambia56212
Jackson5113
Pike5016
Lowndes49723
Coffee4734
Covington45214
Talladega4517
Dale4283
Barbour4263
Bullock38110
Marengo38111
Hale37523
Chilton3693
Blount3671
Marion35514
Clarke3396
Wilcox3328
Winston3167
Sumter30613
Randolph28610
Monroe2833
Pickens2827
Perry2702
Conecuh2558
Bibb2382
Macon2359
Choctaw22112
Greene2029
Washington1679
Henry1653
Lawrence1590
Crenshaw1433
Cherokee1407
Geneva1100
Lamar961
Clay942
Fayette923
Coosa681
Cleburne621
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 69061

Reported Deaths: 783
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby14891233
Davidson14550157
Rutherford394439
Hamilton372139
Sumner218957
Williamson211918
Knox191515
Out of TN177510
Trousdale15165
Wilson133818
Putnam11087
Bradley10966
Unassigned10551
Robertson101013
Sevier9784
Montgomery9067
Tipton7407
Lake6980
Macon6707
Bedford64610
Bledsoe6341
Hamblen5515
Maury5293
Hardeman4804
Madison4092
Fayette4046
Blount3813
Rhea3620
Loudon3532
Dyer3263
Washington3210
McMinn31319
Cheatham3113
Dickson3080
Sullivan2905
Lawrence2626
Cumberland2415
Gibson2371
Anderson2362
Jefferson2191
Lauderdale2184
Smith2022
Warren1831
Cocke1750
Greene1732
Coffee1620
Monroe1626
Haywood1553
Hardin1547
Obion1443
Giles1431
Marshall1412
McNairy1381
Wayne1300
Carter1282
Franklin1273
DeKalb1190
Hickman1180
White1163
Henderson1140
Lincoln1110
Marion1044
Hawkins1032
Roane1000
Chester910
Weakley871
Claiborne860
Overton861
Campbell771
Crockett753
Grundy682
Cannon650
Grainger650
Carroll631
Jackson620
Polk610
Unicoi610
Henry570
Sequatchie540
Humphreys532
Johnson480
Perry450
Decatur440
Meigs400
Morgan371
Fentress350
Stewart340
Scott310
Union310
Clay280
Moore260
Houston250
Benton241
Hancock150
Van Buren140
Lewis130
Pickett80

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events