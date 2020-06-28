6 residents, 10 staff members test positive for coronavirus at Albertville rehab facility

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the State of Alabama, a rehab facility in Marshall County announced it has several residents and staff members who tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on Sunday, Albertville Health and Rehab said six of its residents and 10 staff members tested positive.

Testing at the facility was done "as a precautionary measure... in order to obtain a baseline test per the guidance from state officials." All of the residents who were infected are "receiving appropriate medical care" at a sister facility's coronavirus unit.

Meanwhile, the affected staff members are quarantined at home.

"We continue to follow directives from the CDC and other state and federal authorities," Albertville Health and Rehab said in a statement. "All residents are monitored multiple times each day for symptoms. All staff members are screened before they begin their shift. We are using appropriate personal protective equipment and following infection control protocols."

WAAY reached out to see if the facility had to close at some point for sanitizing following the positive tests. We're waiting to hear back.