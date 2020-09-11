6 Rainbow Elementary staff, 4 students in quarantine awaiting student’s coronavirus test results

After the first partial week of more than 3,400 students returning to in-class teaching at Madison City Schools, officials say no students have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, six staff members and four students at Rainbow Elementary School are in quarantine, Superintendent Ed Nichols said in a letter to parents.

He said the student “exhibited a major symptom that resulted in notification to close contacts and their subsequent quarantine pending the test results.”

Read Nichols’ full letter below:

Dear Parents,

I want to communicate with you that we have had a great first week of students back in our elementary schools. Over 3,400 students have returned to our school-based option. I cannot say thank you enough to our staff, teachers and administrators for their hard work.

I know that coming back to school in this environment is challenging for everyone. In an effort to keep you informed, I plan to send out an update each week on our COVID-19 situation.

At the end of the first week of elementary school-based learning, we have not had any confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. However, this week we did have a student at Rainbow Elementary that exhibited a major symptom that resulted in notification to close contacts and their subsequent quarantine pending the test results. Due to this incident, we currently have six staff members and four students quarantined.

Madison City Schools continues to follow the Alabama Department of Public Health (K-12) toolkit for school reopening protocol and procedures. Notification procedures are in place should your child be considered to be in close contact of someone testing positive or showing a major symptom. This will be communicated to you by your school so that quarantine and isolation protocols can be implemented. We will also send notification to the classroom involved and the entire school. Please keep in mind that we take all presumptive cases seriously; however, not every case will result in isolation or quarantine.

I hope that all of your students have had a great week of school. If you are having any concerns with either the school-based or virtual option, please contact your principal. Our district administrative team is communicating daily with all principals to assist in making this a great school year. I certainly appreciate your support of our school district.

Thanks,

Ed Nichols