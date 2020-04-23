5,832 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, April 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 5,832 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 197 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Two in Autauga County, three in Baldwin County, three in Calhoun County, 16 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, two in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, one in Elmore County, one in Escambia County, eight in Etowah County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 31 in Jefferson County, three in Lauderdale County, 20 in Lee County, one in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, five in Marion County, four in Marshall County, 38 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, three in Montgomery County, one in Pickens County, four in Randolph County, seven in Shelby County, one in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 16 in Tallapoosa County, and one in Washington County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 33

Baldwin County: 143

Barbour County: 30

Bibb County: 33

Blount County: 31

Bullock County: 12

Butler County: 19

Calhoun County: 88

Chambers County: 275

Cherokee County: 12

Chilton County: 47

Choctaw County: 22

Clarke County: 25

Clay County: 19

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 80

Colbert County: 22

Conecuh County: 9

Coosa County: 28

Covington County: 29

Crenshaw County: 8

Cullman County: 44

Dale County: 22

Dallas County: 29

DeKalb County: 61

Elmore County: 74

Escambia County: 21

Etowah County: 120

Fayette County: 4

Franklin County: 25

Geneva County: 6

Greene County: 41

Hale County: 37

Henry County: 22

Houston County: 78

Jackson County: 43

Jefferson County: 778

Lamar County: 9

Lauderdale County: 25

Lawrence County: 12

Lee County: 340

Limestone County: 40

Lowndes County: 34

Macon County: 27

Madison County: 205

Marengo County: 38

Marion County: 67

Marshall County: 258

Mobile County: 810

Monroe County: 9

Montgomery County: 263

Morgan County: 50

Perry County: 9

Pickens County: 44

Pike County: 57

Randolph County: 58

Russell County: 54

Shelby County: 283

St. Clair County: 62

Sumter County: 47

Talladega County: 53

Tallapoosa County: 254

Tuscaloosa County: 173

Walker County: 89

Washington County: 18

Wilcox County: 52

Winston County: 10

Total: 5,832

