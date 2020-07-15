58,225 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 29,736 presumed recoveries

As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 58,225 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 18,717 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 29,736 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,183 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 18 in Autauga County, 12 in Baldwin County, three in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 31 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 32 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, three in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, eight in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 14 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, three in Dale County, 12 in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 25 in Elmore County, 12 in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, three in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, eight in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 176 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, seven in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, four in Limestone County, 23 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, 12 in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 13 in Marshall County, 157 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 118 in Montgomery County, seven in Morgan County, two in Perry County, seven in Pickens County, six in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, 27 in Shelby County, four in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 72in Tallapoosa County, 54 in Tuscaloosa County, 37 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and seven in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 743

Baldwin County: 1,499

Barbour County: 426

Bibb County: 238

Blount County: 367

Bullock County: 381

Butler County: 659

Calhoun County: 642

Chambers County: 699

Cherokee County: 140

Chilton County: 369

Choctaw County: 221

Clarke County: 339

Clay County: 94

Cleburne County: 62

Coffee County: 473

Colbert County: 613

Conecuh County: 255

Coosa County: 68

Covington County: 452

Crenshaw County: 143

Cullman County: 713

Dale County: 428

Dallas County: 1,033

DeKalb County: 1,145

Elmore County: 1,118

Escambia County: 562

Etowah County: 1,136

Fayette County: 92

Franklin County: 970

Geneva County: 110

Greene County: 202

Hale County: 375

Henry County: 165

Houston County: 684

Jackson County: 511

Jefferson County: 7,449

Lamar County: 96

Lauderdale County: 664

Lawrence County: 159

Lee County: 1,793

Limestone County: 725

Lowndes County: 497

Macon County: 227

Madison County: 2,901

Marengo County: 381

Marion County: 355

Marshall County: 2,133

Mobile County: 5,349

Monroe County: 283

Montgomery County: 4,732

Morgan County: 1,489

Perry County: 270

Pickens County: 282

Pike County: 501

Randolph County: 286

Russell County: 761

Shelby County: 1,880

St. Clair County: 671

Sumter County: 306

Talladega County: 451

Tallapoosa County: 662

Tuscaloosa County: 2,837

Walker County: 1,135

Washington County: 167

Wilcox County: 332

Winston County: 316

Total: 58,225

