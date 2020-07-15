Clear

58,225 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 29,736 presumed recoveries

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 8:54 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 58,225 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 18,717 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 29,736 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,183 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 18 in Autauga County, 12 in Baldwin County, three in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 31 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 32 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, three in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, eight in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 14 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, three in Dale County, 12 in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 25 in Elmore County, 12 in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, three in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, eight in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 176 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, seven in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, four in Limestone County, 23 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, 12 in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 13 in Marshall County, 157 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 118 in Montgomery County, seven in Morgan County, two in Perry County, seven in Pickens County, six in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, 27 in Shelby County, four in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 72in Tallapoosa County, 54 in Tuscaloosa County, 37 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and seven in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 743

Baldwin County: 1,499

Barbour County: 426

Bibb County: 238

Blount County: 367

Bullock County: 381

Butler County: 659

Calhoun County: 642

Chambers County: 699

Cherokee County: 140

Chilton County: 369

Choctaw County: 221

Clarke County: 339

Clay County: 94

Cleburne County: 62

Coffee County: 473

Colbert County: 613

Conecuh County: 255

Coosa County: 68

Covington County: 452

Crenshaw County: 143

Cullman County: 713

Dale County: 428

Dallas County: 1,033

DeKalb County: 1,145

Elmore County: 1,118

Escambia County: 562

Etowah County: 1,136

Fayette County: 92

Franklin County: 970

Geneva County: 110

Greene County: 202

Hale County: 375

Henry County: 165

Houston County: 684

Jackson County: 511

Jefferson County: 7,449

Lamar County: 96

Lauderdale County: 664

Lawrence County: 159

Lee County: 1,793

Limestone County: 725

Lowndes County: 497

Macon County: 227

Madison County: 2,901

Marengo County: 381

Marion County: 355

Marshall County: 2,133

Mobile County: 5,349

Monroe County: 283

Montgomery County: 4,732

Morgan County: 1,489

Perry County: 270

Pickens County: 282

Pike County: 501

Randolph County: 286

Russell County: 761

Shelby County: 1,880

St. Clair County: 671

Sumter County: 306

Talladega County: 451

Tallapoosa County: 662

Tuscaloosa County: 2,837

Walker County: 1,135

Washington County: 167

Wilcox County: 332

Winston County: 316

Total: 58,225

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 58225

Reported Deaths: 1183
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7186174
Mobile5206147
Montgomery4690114
Tuscaloosa277754
Madison27299
Marshall209012
Shelby182026
Lee171637
Morgan14296
Baldwin139611
Walker112635
DeKalb11187
Etowah110414
Elmore110124
Dallas102810
Franklin96016
Unassigned81428
Russell7340
Autauga73317
Chambers69332
Limestone6914
Cullman6896
Houston6587
Butler65631
St. Clair6463
Tallapoosa64669
Lauderdale6337
Colbert5826
Calhoun5776
Escambia5228
Lowndes49723
Pike4915
Jackson4722
Coffee4534
Covington43913
Talladega4337
Dale4142
Barbour4133
Bullock38010
Hale36723
Marengo36411
Chilton3563
Blount3441
Marion33214
Clarke3296
Wilcox3258
Winston3157
Sumter30413
Pickens2806
Randolph27910
Monroe2773
Perry2632
Conecuh2478
Bibb2322
Macon2279
Choctaw22112
Greene2019
Henry1613
Washington1588
Lawrence1510
Crenshaw1403
Cherokee1357
Geneva1060
Lamar951
Clay922
Fayette902
Coosa691
Cleburne531
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 66788

Reported Deaths: 767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby14447229
Davidson14205155
Rutherford383939
Hamilton364838
Sumner210357
Williamson199016
Knox181512
Out of TN173711
Trousdale15135
Wilson127517
Putnam10917
Bradley10615
Unassigned10511
Robertson98413
Sevier9424
Montgomery8507
Tipton7277
Lake6960
Macon6527
Bedford6359
Bledsoe6341
Hamblen5144
Maury5133
Hardeman4564
Madison3952
Fayette3936
Rhea3620
Blount3583
Loudon3342
Dyer3103
McMinn30719
Cheatham3013
Dickson2950
Washington2930
Sullivan2775
Lawrence2596
Cumberland2285
Anderson2192
Gibson2171
Lauderdale2044
Jefferson1961
Smith1872
Warren1640
Greene1632
Monroe1566
Coffee1550
Cocke1520
Haywood1503
Hardin1427
Marshall1322
Giles1311
Obion1313
McNairy1261
Wayne1260
Franklin1243
Carter1202
Hickman1140
Lincoln1060
DeKalb1000
Hawkins1002
Marion1004
Roane940
White943
Henderson900
Chester830
Weakley811
Claiborne800
Overton801
Campbell751
Crockett713
Grundy672
Unicoi610
Cannon600
Grainger590
Carroll581
Polk570
Henry560
Sequatchie530
Humphreys522
Jackson520
Johnson490
Perry440
Meigs400
Decatur390
Morgan341
Stewart320
Scott300
Fentress290
Union290
Clay270
Houston240
Moore230
Benton171
Hancock120
Lewis120
Van Buren110
Pickett80

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events