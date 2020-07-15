58,225 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 29,736 presumed recoveries

As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 58,225 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 18,717 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 29,736 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,183 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 18 in Autauga County, 12 in Baldwin County, three in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 31 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 32 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, three in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, eight in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 14 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, three in Dale County, 12 in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 25 in Elmore County, 12 in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, three in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, eight in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 176 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, seven in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, four in Limestone County, 23 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, 12 in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 13 in Marshall County, 157 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 118 in Montgomery County, seven in Morgan County, two in Perry County, seven in Pickens County, six in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, 27 in Shelby County, four in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 72in Tallapoosa County, 54 in Tuscaloosa County, 37 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and seven in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 743
Baldwin County: 1,499
Barbour County: 426
Bibb County: 238
Blount County: 367
Bullock County: 381
Butler County: 659
Calhoun County: 642
Chambers County: 699
Cherokee County: 140
Chilton County: 369
Choctaw County: 221
Clarke County: 339
Clay County: 94
Cleburne County: 62
Coffee County: 473
Colbert County: 613
Conecuh County: 255
Coosa County: 68
Covington County: 452
Crenshaw County: 143
Cullman County: 713
Dale County: 428
Dallas County: 1,033
DeKalb County: 1,145
Elmore County: 1,118
Escambia County: 562
Etowah County: 1,136
Fayette County: 92
Franklin County: 970
Geneva County: 110
Greene County: 202
Hale County: 375
Henry County: 165
Houston County: 684
Jackson County: 511
Jefferson County: 7,449
Lamar County: 96
Lauderdale County: 664
Lawrence County: 159
Lee County: 1,793
Limestone County: 725
Lowndes County: 497
Macon County: 227
Madison County: 2,901
Marengo County: 381
Marion County: 355
Marshall County: 2,133
Mobile County: 5,349
Monroe County: 283
Montgomery County: 4,732
Morgan County: 1,489
Perry County: 270
Pickens County: 282
Pike County: 501
Randolph County: 286
Russell County: 761
Shelby County: 1,880
St. Clair County: 671
Sumter County: 306
Talladega County: 451
Tallapoosa County: 662
Tuscaloosa County: 2,837
Walker County: 1,135
Washington County: 167
Wilcox County: 332
Winston County: 316
Total: 58,225