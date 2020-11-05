58 coronavirus cases confirmed at Donalson Care Center in Lincoln County

Lincoln County reports it has 145 positive coronavirus cases, but many of those are from an assisted living and nursing home there.

The Donalson Care Center in Fayetteville, Tennessee is overseen by the Lincoln Medical Center, which is part of the Huntsville Hospital System.

As of Thursday afternoon, the center has 58 active cases among patients and staff. That's 40% of all coronavirus cases in the county.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said there is concern about the high number of cases at the Donalson Center. That's because right now, 39 residents and 19 staff members are positive for coronavirus, and there have been four coronavirus-related deaths at the center.

Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman says the center is doing a wonderful job in a tough situation. His mother has been a resident at the center for almost three years now and is not among the positive cases.

A representative from the Lincoln Medical Center shared a statement from the Donalson Care Center Administrator, Jack Grove.

The statement said the center's first priority is the safety and well-being of its residents and that the center has implemented its infectious disease protocols that allow them to isolate their coronavirus positive patients in a separate area of the facility.

So far, seven of the Donalson Center residents have recovered from coronavirus.