Arab's 'Restaurant Week' kicks off during coronavirus pandemic

For the next two weeks, you can help local restaurants during the pandemic and save some cash.

It's Arab's Restaurant Week, which means different establishments are having deals for customers.

"We supply you with masks in case you don’t bring a mask, we’ve got plenty of masks. We have the gel for your hands and all the staff is wearing gloves and masks," said Alex Sierra, owner of Sierra's Mexicanisimo Restaurant.

Sierra said they are taking extra measures to keep people safe. He says employees have their temperature taken before and after each shift.

The staff is also constantly wiping down high-touch areas and there is single-use salt, pepper and sugar at each table.

Sierra says with only being able to operate at 50% capacity, lots of restaurants are still struggling during the pandemic and he hopes people in the community will support local restaurants.

"I hope everybody comes and eats out and not just to support us, to support all the local restaurants, especially the mom and pops and those that are struggling. Please go support your local restaurants," said Sierra.

Sierra says they also have take-out and curbside pickup options. Restaurant Week ends Sept. 5.