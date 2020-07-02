This year's Cotton Row Run cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Huntsville Track Club has decided to cancel the 41st annual Cotton Row Run in downtown Huntsville.

The race takes place every Memorial Day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This year, the event was reschueduled to September 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the event is cancelled. Organizers said with the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic, cancelling the event is in the best interest of the runners, volunteers, and spectators.

Runners can defer their registration fee to next year's race on May 31, 2021 or they can receive a refund. Click here for more information.