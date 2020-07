On July 31, Alabama A&M University will hold its commencement ceremony for spring and summer graduates.

The ceremony will start at 7 a.m. at Louis Crews Stadium. August 1 has been set as the rain date.

Face coverings will be required for all 721 graduates and their guests. Graduates will be seated apart in chairs on the field and guests will be required to practice social distancing in the stands. Graduates will receive electronic tickets for their guests.

