Clear
BREAKING NEWS Colbert County Sheriff’s Office searching for chase suspect, asks for suspicious activity reports Full Story

27,796 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 801 deaths

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 8:51 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, June 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 27,796 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 8,746 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 801 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Seven in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 25 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, five in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, four in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, four in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 15 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 124 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, 10 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 130 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 73 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, three in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 68 in Tallapoosa County, 28 in Tuscaloosa County, eight in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 394

Baldwin County: 386

Barbour County: 262

Bibb County: 118

Blount County: 127

Bullock County: 318

Butler County: 563

Calhoun County: 202

Chambers County: 487

Cherokee County: 53

Chilton County: 145

Choctaw County: 182

Clarke County: 201

Clay County: 30

Cleburne County: 22

Coffee County: 300

Colbert County: 284

Conecuh County: 121

Coosa County: 46

Covington County: 198

Crenshaw County: 112

Cullman County: 291

Dale County: 190

Dallas County: 564

DeKalb County: 362

Elmore County: 603

Escambia County: 123

Etowah County: 356

Fayette County: 49

Franklin County: 760

Geneva County: 49

Greene County: 144

Hale County: 248

Henry County: 110

Houston County: 333

Jackson County: 139

Jefferson County: 2,708

Lamar County: 52

Lauderdale County: 280

Lawrence County: 71

Lee County: 784

Limestone County: 255

Lowndes County: 405

Macon County: 136

Madison County: 625

Marengo County: 234

Marion County: 161

Marshall County: 994

Mobile County: 2,834

Monroe County: 151

Montgomery County: 3,059

Morgan County: 701

Perry County: 84

Pickens County: 149

Pike County: 344

Randolph County: 142

Russell County: 327

Shelby County: 711

St. Clair County: 182

Sumter County: 266

Talladega County: 168

Tallapoosa County: 498

Tuscaloosa County: 1,467

Walker County: 642

Washington County: 91

Wilcox County: 238

Winston County: 165

Total: 27,796

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 27796

Reported Deaths: 801
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery295671
Mobile2788130
Jefferson2647120
Tuscaloosa141825
Marshall9569
Franklin75410
Lee75335
Shelby68720
Morgan6762
Walker6166
Madison5776
Elmore57610
Butler55125
Dallas5316
Tallapoosa48268
Chambers47226
Lowndes40114
Unassigned3986
Baldwin3779
Autauga3696
DeKalb3525
Etowah34212
Pike3422
Houston3285
Russell3130
Bullock3118
Coffee2971
Cullman2821
Colbert2765
Lauderdale2654
Sumter26411
Barbour2501
Limestone2420
Hale23715
Wilcox2308
Marengo2259
Calhoun2004
Clarke1973
Dale1830
Covington1821
Choctaw18011
St. Clair1802
Talladega1666
Marion14912
Winston1491
Monroe1482
Chilton1432
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Greene1355
Jackson1343
Macon1336
Blount1211
Bibb1151
Escambia1134
Crenshaw1123
Conecuh1091
Henry1092
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence670
Cherokee515
Lamar500
Fayette490
Geneva480
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32114

Reported Deaths: 498
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7183155
Davidson708291
Hamilton188121
Rutherford185131
Trousdale14604
Sumner111948
Williamson73012
Lake6890
Robertson6589
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6126
Knox5735
Wilson54414
Tipton5344
Out of TN4637
Bedford4034
Montgomery3415
Bradley3032
Sevier2973
Rhea2430
Hardeman2260
Loudon2141
Macon2093
Madison1882
Fayette1862
Maury1771
McMinn17015
Cheatham1590
Unassigned1520
Dickson1400
Cumberland1373
Dyer1160
Blount1153
Coffee970
Monroe934
Washington930
Hamblen924
Lawrence722
Lauderdale711
Sullivan712
Gibson691
Obion671
Anderson662
Franklin642
Wayne640
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
White502
Marion492
Jefferson480
Lincoln480
Hardin445
Marshall441
Smith431
DeKalb410
Haywood392
Overton380
Grundy371
Hawkins372
Carroll361
Henry350
Warren350
Weakley350
Cannon340
McNairy330
Polk320
Roane320
Meigs290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Giles230
Sequatchie230
Carter221
Grainger220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Chester140
Decatur140
Scott140
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events