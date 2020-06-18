27,796 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 801 deaths

As of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, June 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 27,796 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 8,746 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 801 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Seven in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 25 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, five in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, four in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, four in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 15 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 124 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, 10 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 130 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 73 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, three in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 68 in Tallapoosa County, 28 in Tuscaloosa County, eight in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 394

Baldwin County: 386

Barbour County: 262

Bibb County: 118

Blount County: 127

Bullock County: 318

Butler County: 563

Calhoun County: 202

Chambers County: 487

Cherokee County: 53

Chilton County: 145

Choctaw County: 182

Clarke County: 201

Clay County: 30

Cleburne County: 22

Coffee County: 300

Colbert County: 284

Conecuh County: 121

Coosa County: 46

Covington County: 198

Crenshaw County: 112

Cullman County: 291

Dale County: 190

Dallas County: 564

DeKalb County: 362

Elmore County: 603

Escambia County: 123

Etowah County: 356

Fayette County: 49

Franklin County: 760

Geneva County: 49

Greene County: 144

Hale County: 248

Henry County: 110

Houston County: 333

Jackson County: 139

Jefferson County: 2,708

Lamar County: 52

Lauderdale County: 280

Lawrence County: 71

Lee County: 784

Limestone County: 255

Lowndes County: 405

Macon County: 136

Madison County: 625

Marengo County: 234

Marion County: 161

Marshall County: 994

Mobile County: 2,834

Monroe County: 151

Montgomery County: 3,059

Morgan County: 701

Perry County: 84

Pickens County: 149

Pike County: 344

Randolph County: 142

Russell County: 327

Shelby County: 711

St. Clair County: 182

Sumter County: 266

Talladega County: 168

Tallapoosa County: 498

Tuscaloosa County: 1,467

Walker County: 642

Washington County: 91

Wilcox County: 238

Winston County: 165

Total: 27,796

