27,796 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 801 deaths

As of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, June 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 27,796 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 8,746 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 15,974 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 801 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Seven in Autauga County, nine in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, eight in Bullock County, 25 in Butler County, four in Calhoun County, 26 in Chambers County, five in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 11 in Choctaw County, four in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, five in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, one in Cullman County, six in Dallas County, five in DeKalb County, 10 in Elmore County, four in Escambia County, 12 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 10 in Franklin County, five in Greene County, 15 in Hale County, two in Henry County, five in Houston County, three in Jackson County, 124 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 35 in Lee County, 14 in Lowndes County, six in Macon County, six in Madison County, 10 in Marengo County, 12 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 130 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 73 in Montgomery County, two in Morgan County, six in Pickens County, three in Pike County, eight in Randolph County, 20 in Shelby County, two in St. Clair County, 12 in Sumter County, six in Talladega County, 68 in Tallapoosa County, 28 in Tuscaloosa County, eight in Walker County, six in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and one in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 394
Baldwin County: 386
Barbour County: 262
Bibb County: 118
Blount County: 127
Bullock County: 318
Butler County: 563
Calhoun County: 202
Chambers County: 487
Cherokee County: 53
Chilton County: 145
Choctaw County: 182
Clarke County: 201
Clay County: 30
Cleburne County: 22
Coffee County: 300
Colbert County: 284
Conecuh County: 121
Coosa County: 46
Covington County: 198
Crenshaw County: 112
Cullman County: 291
Dale County: 190
Dallas County: 564
DeKalb County: 362
Elmore County: 603
Escambia County: 123
Etowah County: 356
Fayette County: 49
Franklin County: 760
Geneva County: 49
Greene County: 144
Hale County: 248
Henry County: 110
Houston County: 333
Jackson County: 139
Jefferson County: 2,708
Lamar County: 52
Lauderdale County: 280
Lawrence County: 71
Lee County: 784
Limestone County: 255
Lowndes County: 405
Macon County: 136
Madison County: 625
Marengo County: 234
Marion County: 161
Marshall County: 994
Mobile County: 2,834
Monroe County: 151
Montgomery County: 3,059
Morgan County: 701
Perry County: 84
Pickens County: 149
Pike County: 344
Randolph County: 142
Russell County: 327
Shelby County: 711
St. Clair County: 182
Sumter County: 266
Talladega County: 168
Tallapoosa County: 498
Tuscaloosa County: 1,467
Walker County: 642
Washington County: 91
Wilcox County: 238
Winston County: 165
Total: 27,796