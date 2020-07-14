56,441 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 18,092 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 56,441 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 18,092 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,136 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 17 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, three in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 31 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 32 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, three in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 13 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, two in Dale County, 10 in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 24 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, two in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, seven in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 174 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, seven in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, four in Limestone County, 23 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 12 in Marshall County, 147 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 114 in Montgomery County, six in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, 26 in Shelby County, three in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 54 in Tuscaloosa County, 35 in Walker County, eight in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and seven in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 733
Baldwin County: 1,396
Barbour County: 413
Bibb County: 232
Blount County: 344
Bullock County: 380
Butler County: 656
Calhoun County: 577
Chambers County: 693
Cherokee County: 135
Chilton County: 356
Choctaw County: 221
Clarke County: 329
Clay County: 92
Cleburne County: 53
Coffee County: 453
Colbert County: 582
Conecuh County: 247
Coosa County: 69
Covington County: 439
Crenshaw County: 140
Cullman County: 689
Dale County: 414
Dallas County: 1,028
DeKalb County: 1,118
Elmore County: 1,101
Escambia County: 522
Etowah County: 1,104
Fayette County: 90
Franklin County: 960
Geneva County: 106
Greene County: 201
Hale County: 367
Henry County: 161
Houston County: 658
Jackson County: 472
Jefferson County: 7,186
Lamar County: 95
Lauderdale County: 633
Lawrence County: 151
Lee County: 1,716
Limestone County: 691
Lowndes County: 497
Macon County: 227
Madison County: 2,729
Marengo County: 364
Marion County: 332
Marshall County: 2,090
Mobile County: 5,206
Monroe County: 277
Montgomery County: 4,690
Morgan County: 1,429
Perry County: 263
Pickens County: 280
Pike County: 491
Randolph County: 279
Russell County: 734
Shelby County: 1,820
St. Clair County: 646
Sumter County: 304
Talladega County: 433
Tallapoosa County: 646
Tuscaloosa County: 2,777
Walker County: 1,126
Washington County: 158
Wilcox County: 325
Winston County: 315
Total: 56,441