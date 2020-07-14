Clear
56,441 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 18,092 in last 14 days

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 8:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 56,441 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 18,092 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,136 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 17 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, three in Barbour County, two in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 31 in Butler County, six in Calhoun County, 32 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, three in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 13 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, two in Dale County, 10 in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 24 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, two in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, seven in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 174 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, seven in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, four in Limestone County, 23 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 12 in Marshall County, 147 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 114 in Montgomery County, six in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, 10 in Randolph County, 26 in Shelby County, three in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 54 in Tuscaloosa County, 35 in Walker County, eight in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and seven in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 733

Baldwin County: 1,396

Barbour County: 413

Bibb County: 232

Blount County: 344

Bullock County: 380

Butler County: 656

Calhoun County: 577

Chambers County: 693

Cherokee County: 135

Chilton County: 356

Choctaw County: 221

Clarke County: 329

Clay County: 92

Cleburne County: 53

Coffee County: 453

Colbert County: 582

Conecuh County: 247

Coosa County: 69

Covington County: 439

Crenshaw County: 140

Cullman County: 689

Dale County: 414

Dallas County: 1,028

DeKalb County: 1,118

Elmore County: 1,101

Escambia County: 522

Etowah County: 1,104

Fayette County: 90

Franklin County: 960

Geneva County: 106

Greene County: 201

Hale County: 367

Henry County: 161

Houston County: 658

Jackson County: 472

Jefferson County: 7,186

Lamar County: 95

Lauderdale County: 633

Lawrence County: 151

Lee County: 1,716

Limestone County: 691

Lowndes County: 497

Macon County: 227

Madison County: 2,729

Marengo County: 364

Marion County: 332

Marshall County: 2,090

Mobile County: 5,206

Monroe County: 277

Montgomery County: 4,690

Morgan County: 1,429

Perry County: 263

Pickens County: 280

Pike County: 491

Randolph County: 279

Russell County: 734

Shelby County: 1,820

St. Clair County: 646

Sumter County: 304

Talladega County: 433

Tallapoosa County: 646

Tuscaloosa County: 2,777

Walker County: 1,126

Washington County: 158

Wilcox County: 325

Winston County: 315

Total: 56,441

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 56441

Reported Deaths: 1136
