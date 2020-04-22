5,610 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 5,610 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 201 coronavirus-reported deaths reported in Alabama: two in Autauga County, three in Baldwin County, three in Calhoun County, 16 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, two in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, one in Elmore County, one in Escambia County, eight in Etowah County, one in Hale County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 31 in Jefferson County, three in Lauderdale County, 21 in Lee County, one in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, five in Marion County, four in Marshall County, 39 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, three in Montgomery County, one in Pickens County, four in Randolph County, seven in Shelby County, two in Talladega County, 16 in Tallapoosa County, one in Tuscaloosa County, one in Washington County, and one in Wilcox County.

There are 178 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Alabama: One in Autauga County, three in Baldwin County, three in Calhoun County, 16 in Chambers County, one in Clarke County, one in Cleburne County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, two in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, one in Elmore County, one in Escambia County, eight in Etowah County, one in Hale County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 30 in Jefferson County, three in Lauderdale County, 16 in Lee County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, two in Marengo County, five in Marion County, four in Marshall County, 33 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, three in Montgomery County, one in Pickens County, three in Randolph County, six in Shelby County, two in Talladega County, 14 in Tallapoosa County, one in Washington County and one in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 32

Baldwin County: 132

Barbour County: 29

Bibb County: 34

Blount County: 29

Bullock County: 11

Butler County: 17

Calhoun County: 85

Chambers County: 270

Cherokee County: 13

Chilton County: 46

Choctaw County: 21

Clarke County: 25

Clay County: 19

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 73

Colbert County: 20

Conecuh County: 9

Coosa County: 24

Covington County: 27

Crenshaw County: 6

Cullman County: 44

Dale County: 22

Dallas County: 30

DeKalb County: 58

Elmore County: 74

Escambia County: 18

Etowah County: 116

Fayette County: 4

Franklin County: 22

Geneva County: 5

Greene County: 40

Hale County: 36

Henry County: 20

Houston County: 75

Jackson County: 42

Jefferson County: 744

Lamar County: 8

Lauderdale County: 25

Lawrence County: 12

Lee County: 331

Limestone County: 38

Lowndes County: 32

Macon County: 27

Madison County: 205

Marengo County: 40

Marion County: 65

Marshall County: 241

Mobile County: 759

Monroe County: 9

Montgomery County: 253

Morgan County: 50

Perry County: 9

Pickens County: 44

Pike County: 53

Randolph County: 60

Russell County: 52

St. Clair County: 62

Shelby County: 278

Sumter County: 46

Talladega County: 52

Tallapoosa County: 242

Tuscaloosa County: 165

Walker County: 90

Washington County: 18

Wilcox County: 50

Winston County: 10

Total: 5,610

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus