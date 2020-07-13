54,768 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 17,301 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Monday, July 13, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 54,768 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 17,301 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,096 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 15 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 29 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 30 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 12 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 22 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, seven in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 170 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, three in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 12 in Marshall County, 140 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 112 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 25 in Shelby County, three in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 53 in Tuscaloosa County, 32 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and five in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 715
Baldwin County: 1,341
Barbour County: 402
Bibb County: 227
Blount County: 331
Bullock County: 378
Butler County: 655
Calhoun County: 554
Chambers County: 685
Cherokee County: 131
Chilton County: 345
Choctaw County: 220
Clarke County: 323
Clay County: 89
Cleburne County: 48
Coffee County: 436
Colbert County: 528
Conecuh County: 238
Coosa County: 67
Covington County: 435
Crenshaw County: 134
Cullman County: 668
Dale County: 406
Dallas County: 1,018
DeKalb County: 1,001
Elmore County: 1,076
Escambia County: 512
Etowah County: 1,069
Fayette County: 90
Franklin County: 950
Geneva County: 101
Greene County: 200
Hale County: 363
Henry County: 157
Houston County: 641
Jackson County: 442
Jefferson County: 7,012
Lamar County: 89
Lauderdale County: 600
Lawrence County: 146
Lee County: 1,647
Limestone County: 665
Lowndes County: 492
Macon County: 222
Madison County: 2,535
Marengo County: 361
Marion County: 309
Marshall County: 2,050
Mobile County: 5061
Monroe County: 268
Montgomery County: 4,599
Morgan County: 1,397
Perry County: 255
Pickens County: 278
Pike County: 480
Randolph County: 275
Russell County: 713
Shelby County: 1,764
St. Clair County: 598
Sumter County: 297
Talladega County: 417
Tallapoosa County: 630
Tuscaloosa County: 2,743
Walker County: 1,113
Washington County: 152
Wilcox County: 315
Winston County: 309
Total: 54,768