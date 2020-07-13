54,768 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 17,301 in last 14 days

As of 8:45 p.m. Monday, July 13, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 54,768 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 17,301 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,096 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 15 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 29 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 30 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 12 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 22 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, seven in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 170 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, three in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 12 in Marshall County, 140 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 112 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 25 in Shelby County, three in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 53 in Tuscaloosa County, 32 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and five in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 715

Baldwin County: 1,341

Barbour County: 402

Bibb County: 227

Blount County: 331

Bullock County: 378

Butler County: 655

Calhoun County: 554

Chambers County: 685

Cherokee County: 131

Chilton County: 345

Choctaw County: 220

Clarke County: 323

Clay County: 89

Cleburne County: 48

Coffee County: 436

Colbert County: 528

Conecuh County: 238

Coosa County: 67

Covington County: 435

Crenshaw County: 134

Cullman County: 668

Dale County: 406

Dallas County: 1,018

DeKalb County: 1,001

Elmore County: 1,076

Escambia County: 512

Etowah County: 1,069

Fayette County: 90

Franklin County: 950

Geneva County: 101

Greene County: 200

Hale County: 363

Henry County: 157

Houston County: 641

Jackson County: 442

Jefferson County: 7,012

Lamar County: 89

Lauderdale County: 600

Lawrence County: 146

Lee County: 1,647

Limestone County: 665

Lowndes County: 492

Macon County: 222

Madison County: 2,535

Marengo County: 361

Marion County: 309

Marshall County: 2,050

Mobile County: 5061

Monroe County: 268

Montgomery County: 4,599

Morgan County: 1,397

Perry County: 255

Pickens County: 278

Pike County: 480

Randolph County: 275

Russell County: 713

Shelby County: 1,764

St. Clair County: 598

Sumter County: 297

Talladega County: 417

Tallapoosa County: 630

Tuscaloosa County: 2,743

Walker County: 1,113

Washington County: 152

Wilcox County: 315

Winston County: 309

Total: 54,768

