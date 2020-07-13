Clear

54,768 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 17,301 in last 14 days

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 8:48 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 8:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:45 p.m. Monday, July 13, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 54,768 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 17,301 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,096 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 15 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 29 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 30 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 12 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 22 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, seven in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 170 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, three in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 12 in Marshall County, 140 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 112 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 25 in Shelby County, three in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 53 in Tuscaloosa County, 32 in Walker County, nine in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and five in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 715

Baldwin County: 1,341

Barbour County: 402

Bibb County: 227

Blount County: 331

Bullock County: 378

Butler County: 655

Calhoun County: 554

Chambers County: 685

Cherokee County: 131

Chilton County: 345

Choctaw County: 220

Clarke County: 323

Clay County: 89

Cleburne County: 48

Coffee County: 436

Colbert County: 528

Conecuh County: 238

Coosa County: 67

Covington County: 435

Crenshaw County: 134

Cullman County: 668

Dale County: 406

Dallas County: 1,018

DeKalb County: 1,001

Elmore County: 1,076

Escambia County: 512

Etowah County: 1,069

Fayette County: 90

Franklin County: 950

Geneva County: 101

Greene County: 200

Hale County: 363

Henry County: 157

Houston County: 641

Jackson County: 442

Jefferson County: 7,012

Lamar County: 89

Lauderdale County: 600

Lawrence County: 146

Lee County: 1,647

Limestone County: 665

Lowndes County: 492

Macon County: 222

Madison County: 2,535

Marengo County: 361

Marion County: 309

Marshall County: 2,050

Mobile County: 5061

Monroe County: 268

Montgomery County: 4,599

Morgan County: 1,397

Perry County: 255

Pickens County: 278

Pike County: 480

Randolph County: 275

Russell County: 713

Shelby County: 1,764

St. Clair County: 598

Sumter County: 297

Talladega County: 417

Tallapoosa County: 630

Tuscaloosa County: 2,743

Walker County: 1,113

Washington County: 152

Wilcox County: 315

Winston County: 309

Total: 54,768

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 54768

Reported Deaths: 1096
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6746170
Mobile4904140
Montgomery4547112
Tuscaloosa269053
Madison22689
Marshall198011
Shelby169125
Lee159637
Morgan13385
Baldwin127711
Walker107532
Elmore106721
Etowah101114
Dallas10029
DeKalb9677
Franklin93816
Autauga69815
Russell6860
Unassigned67928
Chambers67730
Butler65229
Limestone6393
Tallapoosa63069
Cullman6156
Houston6077
Lauderdale5776
St. Clair5443
Calhoun5155
Colbert5096
Escambia4888
Lowndes48422
Pike4795
Jackson4352
Coffee4284
Covington41612
Talladega4017
Barbour3992
Dale3951
Bullock37810
Hale35423
Marengo35411
Chilton3312
Blount3201
Clarke3176
Wilcox3038
Winston2995
Sumter29213
Marion29014
Pickens2746
Randolph2639
Monroe2603
Perry2502
Conecuh2318
Bibb2241
Macon2199
Choctaw21712
Greene1989
Henry1553
Washington1488
Lawrence1360
Crenshaw1323
Cherokee1247
Geneva980
Lamar891
Clay852
Fayette851
Coosa661
Cleburne451
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 61960

Reported Deaths: 741
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby13594224
Davidson13309143
Rutherford360239
Hamilton336438
Sumner194556
Williamson176316
Knox16209
Trousdale15105
Out of TN141610
Wilson118717
Putnam10197
Bradley9724
Robertson94813
Sevier9123
Unassigned8902
Montgomery7787
Tipton6987
Lake6960
Bledsoe6291
Bedford6249
Macon6037
Hamblen4744
Maury4623
Hardeman4184
Fayette3705
Madison3632
Rhea3430
Blount3393
Loudon3282
Dyer2923
McMinn28419
Cheatham2753
Dickson2750
Washington2620
Lawrence2396
Cumberland2214
Sullivan2214
Anderson2002
Jefferson1871
Lauderdale1824
Gibson1811
Smith1602
Monroe1556
Greene1512
Coffee1430
Cocke1380
Hardin1287
Warren1270
Obion1243
Haywood1213
Marshall1182
Franklin1163
Wayne1160
McNairy1071
Carter1052
Giles1051
Hickman1050
Marion954
Hawkins912
Lincoln870
White863
DeKalb850
Roane850
Henderson740
Weakley741
Overton731
Campbell701
Chester690
Claiborne680
Grundy652
Unicoi580
Grainger560
Polk550
Crockett543
Henry530
Carroll521
Cannon500
Sequatchie490
Humphreys472
Jackson470
Johnson460
Meigs380
Perry380
Morgan321
Decatur290
Scott280
Fentress270
Stewart260
Union240
Moore210
Clay200
Houston200
Benton151
Hancock120
Lewis110
Van Buren90
Pickett70

 

 

