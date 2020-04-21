Clear

5,327 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 8:37 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 8:39 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 5,327 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 186 coronavirus-reported deaths reported in Alabama: One in Autauga County, three in Baldwin County, three in Calhoun County, 16 in Chambers County, one in Clarke County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, two in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, one in Elmore County, one in Escambia County, eight in Etowah County, one in Hale County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 26 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 19 in Lee County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, two in Marengo County, five in Marion County, five in Marshall County, 38 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, three in Montgomery County, one in Pickens County, three in Randolph County, six in Shelby County, two in Talladega County, 14 in Tallapoosa County, one in Tuscaloosa County, one in Washington County, and one in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5327

Reported Deaths: 186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile71437
Jefferson69826
Lee31919
Shelby2736
Chambers25916
Montgomery2453
Tallapoosa22814
Madison2034
Marshall1945
Tuscaloosa1581
Baldwin1233
Etowah1098
Walker910
Calhoun833
Houston733
Elmore731
Coffee681
Marion655
Randolph593
St. Clair590
DeKalb512
Morgan510
Talladega502
Wilcox491
Russell480
Pike460
Cullman450
Sumter440
Chilton440
Pickens430
Jackson412
Limestone400
Marengo352
Hale341
Lowndes320
Greene320
Bibb320
Autauga301
Dallas292
Barbour280
Macon272
Blount260
Covington260
Lauderdale254
Coosa241
Clarke241
Dale210
Henry200
Clay190
Choctaw180
Franklin180
Escambia170
Washington171
Colbert161
Butler150
Cherokee130
Cleburne121
Bullock110
Winston100
Lawrence100
Perry90
Lamar90
Conecuh90
Monroe91
Crenshaw60
Fayette40
Geneva40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7394

Reported Deaths: 157
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby187339
Davidson171920
Sumner53031
Williamson3596
Rutherford3387
Out of TN2651
Knox1964
Wilson1871
Hamilton12412
Montgomery1242
Robertson1170
Bedford1052
Putnam953
Madison901
Tipton830
Cumberland590
Fayette481
Dickson460
Blount463
Washington460
Sullivan451
Greene372
Bradley371
Unassigned360
Macon343
Maury340
Gibson320
Sevier291
Hawkins282
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Grundy261
Loudon230
Trousdale231
Marshall221
Cheatham220
Coffee210
Anderson211
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Smith141
Carroll141
Hamblen131
Campbell131
Haywood131
Scott120
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Lincoln110
Monroe111
Bledsoe110
Henry90
Obion91
Chester90
McNairy90
Weakley80
Hardeman80
Cannon80
Roane80
Overton70
Crockett60
Jackson60
Giles60
Humphreys60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Clay50
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Morgan50
Henderson50
Decatur40
Benton40
White40
Houston40
Warren40
Lake40
Hardin40
Fentress40
Grainger40
Rhea30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Union30
Hickman30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Moore20
Lewis20
Van Buren10
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

