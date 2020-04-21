5,327 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 5,327 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There are 186 coronavirus-reported deaths reported in Alabama: One in Autauga County, three in Baldwin County, three in Calhoun County, 16 in Chambers County, one in Clarke County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, one in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, two in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, one in Elmore County, one in Escambia County, eight in Etowah County, one in Hale County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 26 in Jefferson County, four in Lauderdale County, 19 in Lee County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, two in Marengo County, five in Marion County, five in Marshall County, 38 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, three in Montgomery County, one in Pickens County, three in Randolph County, six in Shelby County, two in Talladega County, 14 in Tallapoosa County, one in Tuscaloosa County, one in Washington County, and one in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 30

Baldwin County: 123

Barbour County: 28

Bibb County: 32

Blount County: 26

Bullock County: 11

Butler County: 15

Calhoun County: 83

Chambers County: 259

Cherokee County: 13

Chilton County: 44

Choctaw County: 18

Clarke County: 24

Clay County: 19

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 68

Colbert County: 16

Conecuh County: 9

Coosa County: 24

Covington County: 26

Crenshaw County: 6

Cullman County: 45

Dale County: 21

Dallas County: 29

DeKalb County: 51

Elmore County: 73

Escambia County: 17

Etowah County: 110

Fayette County: 4

Franklin County: 18

Geneva County: 4

Greene County: 32

Hale County: 34

Henry County: 20

Houston County: 73

Jackson County: 41

Jefferson County: 700

Lamar County: 9

Lauderdale County: 25

Lawrence County: 10

Lee County: 319

Limestone County: 40

Lowndes County: 32

Macon County: 27

Madison County: 203

Marengo County: 35

Marion County: 65

Marshall County: 195

Mobile County: 721

Monroe County: 9

Montgomery County: 245

Morgan County: 51

Perry County: 9

Pickens County: 42

Pike County: 46

Randolph County: 59

Russell County: 48

St. Clair County: 59

Shelby County: 274

Sumter County: 44

Talladega County: 50

Tallapoosa County: 228

Tuscaloosa County: 157

Walker County: 91

Washington County: 17

Wilcox County: 49

Winston County: 10

Total: 5,327

