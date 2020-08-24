531 coronavirus cases confirmed at University of Alabama, 8 at UAH

The University of Alabama announced late Monday that 531 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at the Tuscaloosa campus since classes resumed Aug. 19.

The university says that number includes students, faculty and staff.

Elsewhere in the university system, 8 coronavirus cases have been confirmed at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, six at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and 21 among UAB Clinical Enterprise Employees. (See more data HERE)

Due to the spike of coronavirus cases on campus, the city of Tuscaloosa has ordered all bars to be closed until Sept. 8.

Tune in to WAAY 31 News at 10 tonight for video our I-TEAM took inside Tuscaloosa bars this weekend, and see how one was violating coronavirus safety recommendations.