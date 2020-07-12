52,908 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 16,339 in last 14 days

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 12, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 52,908 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 16,339 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,093 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 15 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 29 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 30 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 12 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 21 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, seven in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 170 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, three in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 140 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 112 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 25 in Shelby County, three in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 53 in Tuscaloosa County, 32 in Walker County, eight in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and five in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 698
Baldwin County: 1,277
Barbour County: 399
Bibb County: 224
Blount County: 320
Bullock County: 378
Butler County: 652
Calhoun County: 515
Chambers County: 677
Cherokee County: 124
Chilton County: 331
Choctaw County: 217
Clarke County: 317
Clay County: 85
Cleburne County: 45
Coffee County: 428
Colbert County: 509
Conecuh County: 231
Coosa County: 66
Covington County: 416
Crenshaw County: 132
Cullman County: 615
Dale County: 395
Dallas County: 1,002
DeKalb County: 967
Elmore County: 1,067
Escambia County: 488
Etowah County: 1,011
Fayette County: 85
Franklin County: 938
Geneva County: 98
Greene County: 198
Hale County: 354
Henry County: 155
Houston County: 607
Jackson County: 435
Jefferson County: 6,746
Lamar County: 89
Lauderdale County: 577
Lawrence County: 136
Lee County: 1,596
Limestone County: 639
Lowndes County: 484
Macon County: 219
Madison County: 2,268
Marengo County: 354
Marion County: 290
Marshall County: 1,980
Mobile County: 4,904
Monroe County: 260
Montgomery County: 4,547
Morgan County: 1,338
Perry County: 250
Pickens County: 274
Pike County: 479
Randolph County: 263
Russell County: 686
Shelby County: 1,691
St. Clair County: 544
Sumter County: 292
Talladega County: 401
Tallapoosa County: 630
Tuscaloosa County: 2,690
Walker County: 1,075
Washington County: 148
Wilcox County: 303
Winston County: 299
Total: 52,908