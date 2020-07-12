Clear
52,908 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 16,339 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Jul 12, 2020 12:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 12, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 52,908 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 16,339 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,093 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 15 in Autauga County, 11 in Baldwin County, two in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, 10 in Bullock County, 29 in Butler County, five in Calhoun County, 30 in Chambers County, seven in Cherokee County, two in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, six in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, four in Coffee County, six in Colbert County, eight in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, 12 in Covington County, three in Crenshaw County, six in Cullman County, one in Dale County, nine in Dallas County, seven in DeKalb County, 21 in Elmore County, eight in Escambia County, 14 in Etowah County, one in Fayette County, 16 in Franklin County, nine in Greene County, 23 in Hale County, three in Henry County, seven in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 170 in Jefferson County, one in Lamar County, six in Lauderdale County, 37 in Lee County, three in Limestone County, 22 in Lowndes County, nine in Macon County, nine in Madison County, 11 in Marengo County, 14 in Marion County, 11 in Marshall County, 140 in Mobile County, three in Monroe County, 112 in Montgomery County, five in Morgan County, two in Perry County, six in Pickens County, five in Pike County, nine in Randolph County, 25 in Shelby County, three in St. Clair County, 13 in Sumter County, seven in Talladega County, 69 in Tallapoosa County, 53 in Tuscaloosa County, 32 in Walker County, eight in Washington County, eight in Wilcox County, and five in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 698

Baldwin County: 1,277

Barbour County: 399

Bibb County: 224

Blount County: 320

Bullock County: 378

Butler County: 652

Calhoun County: 515

Chambers County: 677

Cherokee County: 124

Chilton County: 331

Choctaw County: 217

Clarke County: 317

Clay County: 85

Cleburne County: 45

Coffee County: 428

Colbert County: 509

Conecuh County: 231

Coosa County: 66

Covington County: 416

Crenshaw County: 132

Cullman County: 615

Dale County: 395

Dallas County: 1,002

DeKalb County: 967

Elmore County: 1,067

Escambia County: 488

Etowah County: 1,011

Fayette County: 85

Franklin County: 938

Geneva County: 98

Greene County: 198

Hale County: 354

Henry County: 155

Houston County: 607

Jackson County: 435

Jefferson County: 6,746

Lamar County: 89

Lauderdale County: 577

Lawrence County: 136

Lee County: 1,596

Limestone County: 639

Lowndes County: 484

Macon County: 219

Madison County: 2,268

Marengo County: 354

Marion County: 290

Marshall County: 1,980

Mobile County: 4,904

Monroe County: 260

Montgomery County: 4,547

Morgan County: 1,338

Perry County: 250

Pickens County: 274

Pike County: 479

Randolph County: 263

Russell County: 686

Shelby County: 1,691

St. Clair County: 544

Sumter County: 292

Talladega County: 401

Tallapoosa County: 630

Tuscaloosa County: 2,690

Walker County: 1,075

Washington County: 148

Wilcox County: 303

Winston County: 299

Total: 52,908

