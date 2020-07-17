52 residents, 21 employees at Limestone Health and Rehab test positive for coronavirus

There are 52 coronavirus cases among residents at Limestone Health and Rehab in Athens, as of Thursday.

That’s according to Wade Menefee, a spokesperson for the facility. He said they have a new number for Friday, but he won't be releasing that until after families are notified. We are unsure if the number is higher or lower.

There are 21 cases of coronavirus confirmed among staff members. In total, 123 residents live at the facility.

Menefee said they're handling employee vacation requests on a case-by-case basis at this point and they're following guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health and CDC.